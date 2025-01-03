Premier, PANS Attend National Conference of Pharmaceutical Organizations

CANADA, January 3 - Premier Tim Houston will shine a spotlight on Nova Scotia’s approach to improving access to primary healthcare through pharmacies on Saturday, January 4.

Premier Houston and Allison Bodnar, CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia (PANS), will participate in a panel discussion at the National Conference of Pharmaceutical Organizations in Miami, Florida.

“Our approach to improving healthcare for Nova Scotians is being recognized across the country and around the world,” said Premier Houston. “This is another opportunity to showcase the great work we are doing and the role of pharmacists in the delivery of healthcare services. It is also an opportunity to sell Nova Scotia and recruit top talent to our province.”

The Premier and Ms. Bodnar will speak about how the role of the community pharmacy and expanded scope of practice for pharmacists have changed in Nova Scotia, as well as the introduction of the community pharmacy primary care clinic program and its impact on the delivery of healthcare services in the province.

The panel discussion will highlight the role of pharmacists in the delivery of primary healthcare services in Canada and the United Kingdom. Other panellists include Shelita Dattani, Senior Vice-President, Pharmacy Affairs and Strategic Engagement of the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada, and Claire Anderson, President, Royal Pharmaceutical Society.

Quotes:

“All eyes are on Nova Scotia. From our innovative community pharmacy care clinics to expanded scope of practice, pharmacists in Nova Scotia are leading the world. The work of pharmacy professionals here is incredible. I am so proud to represent them.”

— Allison Bodnar, CEO, Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts: