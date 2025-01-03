Submit Release
Sacramento County’s call center combines behavioral health and substance abuse services

The Behavioral Health Services-Screening and Coordination Call Center centralizes the county’s multiple health and substance use treatment services by combining them into one help line: 916-875-1055. According to a press release, this will allow individuals to receive services in a timely, coordinated manner with health care providers.

