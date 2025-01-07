Arizona Dispensaries Association Welcomes New Board Members for 2025

The Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA) is the voice of Arizona's licensed marijuana dispensaries and affiliated businesses. Michael O'Brien of Sonoran Roots has been appointed the 2025 ADA Board President.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA), the leading voice for Arizona’s cannabis industry, is proud to announce its newly appointed board members for the 2025 term. These dedicated professionals will serve two-year terms, bringing their expertise and commitment to advancing the industry’s growth and integrity.The newly appointed board members include:Michael O'Brien, Sonoran Roots – ADA Board PresidentLauren Niehaus, Trulieve – ADA Board Vice PresidentRami Sweis, Story Cannabis – ADA Board TreasurerSara Presler, Jars – ADA Board, Compliance Committee ChairDon Williams, Curaleaf – ADA Board MemberGreta Brandt, The Flower Shop – ADA Board Member new appointmentChris Ferguson, Verano – ADA Board Member new appointment“We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic and experienced group of individuals to the ADA Board,” said Michael O’Brien, newly appointed Board President. “Each member brings unique insights and a shared passion for fostering a responsible and thriving cannabis industry in Arizona.”As the cannabis industry continues to grow and evolve in Arizona, the ADA Board remains committed to promoting best practices, supporting regulatory compliance, and championing initiatives that benefit the industry and its consumers. The addition of Greta Brandt and Chris Ferguson marks an exciting new chapter, bringing fresh perspectives to the association's leadership.In 2024, Arizona's cannabis sales generated substantial tax revenue for the state. Through October, total marijuana tax collections reached $222.1 million, comprising $68.5 million from recreational sales and $136.6 million in excise taxes. These funds are allocated to various state programs, including public safety, community colleges, and highway maintenance, contributing significantly to Arizona's public services.For more information about the Arizona Dispensaries Association and its initiatives, please visit azdispensaries.org.###About the Arizona Dispensaries Association:The Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA) is the voice of Arizona's licensed marijuana dispensaries and affiliated businesses. The ADA is dedicated to ensuring a safe, regulated, and flourishing marijuana industry while also contributing to the well-being of Arizona communities. For information, www.azdispensaries.org

