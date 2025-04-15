MJ Unpacked Atlantic City Introduces 'Slam' Series to Showcase Cannabis Innovation

George Jage, Jage Media CEO and co-founder. MJ Unpacked brings together the top operators from across the U.S. to build peer-to-peer networks, exchange best practices, forge partnerships, fuel investment, and drive successful outcomes.

By offering a Supplier, Tech and Brand “Slam” MJ Unpacked creates opportunities for cannabis businesses to increase awareness.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MJ Unpacked, the national event connecting cannabis brands, retailers, and investors, is bringing an exciting new opportunity for businesses to gain exposure and elevate their presence in the New Jersey cannabis market. Taking place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, MJ Unpacked will feature a dynamic series of “Slam” presentations, allowing industry pioneers to make their mark in front of key stakeholders.The Supplier Slam and Tech Slam will kick off on Wednesday, April 30, followed by the Brand Slam on Thursday, May 1. These high-energy sessions give companies a unique platform to deliver compelling elevator pitches to MJ Unpacked attendees, including investors, industry leaders, and decision-makers. Each presenting company will have the opportunity to showcase their product, technology, or brand as a key innovation in the ever-evolving cannabis space.“We feel as though we have created a unique way for businesses to tell their story, highlight their differentiation, and connect with potential partners in a fast-paced, impactful format,” said George Jage, CEO of MJ Unpacked. “With New Jersey’s cannabis market expanding rapidly, this is a prime opportunity for brands to gain visibility and grow their footprint.”Companies participating in the Slams will benefit from exposure to influential players in the New Jersey cannabis landscape, fostering potential collaborations and investments that can propel their business forward. Whether it’s an emerging technology, an innovative product, or a disruptive brand concept, the MJ Unpacked Slam series is set to amplify the voices of industry innovators.MJ Unpacked Atlantic City is a must-attend event for anyone looking to expand their business in the cannabis industry. For more information on attending or participating in the Slams, visit www.mjunpacked.com ###About MJ Unpacked:Headquartered in the greater Seattle area, MJ Unpacked is an exclusive, highly curated cannabis industry event produced by Jage Media. Launched in 2021 by cannabis industry veteran George Jage, former president of MJ Biz Daily/MJ Biz Con, and Kim Jage, former VP and CMO of World Tea Media, MJ Unpacked provides a platform for industry leaders and innovators to meet, share ideas, and push the industry forward. The CPG-centric is exclusive to licensed THC cannabis retail and brand executives with the title manager and above, scientists working directly in research, and investors actively investing in the space.To learn more or register to attend, visit mjunpacked.com

