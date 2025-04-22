Melt-to-Make Co-Founder Sarah McLaughlin Set To Speak At MJ Unpacked Show in Atlantic City

Sarah McLaughlin MS, RD, Co-founder and Vice President of Melt-to-Make™, is a Board-Certified Registered Dietitian with a Master's degree in Nutritional Sciences. Founded in 2018, Melt-to-Make™ specializes in producing innovative, patented gummy bases designed to simplify large-batch gummy manufacturing.

NORTHAMPTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melt-to-Make Co-founder, Director of Product Development and Vice-President, Sarah McLaughlin, MS, RD, will be participating in a panel titled, “The Science of Cannabis Edibles: Advancing Formulation for Precision and Purity,” at MJ Unpacked in Atlantic City on May 1, where industry leaders will gather to discuss how businesses can navigate and scale in the emerging cannabis industry.The panel will highlight recent scientific advancements in formulation, the latest breakthroughs in cannabinoid infusion, and practices to ensure efficacy. Experts on the panel will discuss the role of emulsification, encapsulation, and nano-delivery technologies in improving product consistency and consumer experience.“The opportunity to participate on this panel allows me to learn from other stakeholders in the cannabis industry while helping to reinforce the importance of formulating high-quality, safe, and effective edibles,” said McLaughlin.McLaughlin is a registered dietitian with a Master’s degree in Nutritional Sciences. As the Director of Product Development for Melt-to-Make, she utilizes her expertise to help the company make all-natural, pre-formulated intermediate gummy bases.For scientists and edible retailers looking for unique insight, the panel offers an opportunity to gain actionable knowledge from industry leaders. For information, visit melt-to-make.com or mjunpacked.com.###About Melt-to-Make:Founded in 2018, Melt-to-Make™ specializes in producing innovative, patented gummy bases designed to simplify large-batch gummy manufacturing. By offering professionally formulated gelatin and pectin bases that include all the necessary ingredients to create gummies in a premixed form, the company enables manufacturers to produce gummies more quickly, easily, and with greater consistency. Melt-to-Make™ is committed to using all-natural ingredients and plant-based colors, ensuring a superior product that meets diverse consumer preferences. Serving over 1,000 B2B customers across the U.S. and in 15 countries, Melt-to-Make™ provides comprehensive support, including equipment lists, training videos, custom formulations, and both on-site and telephone technical assistance, empowering businesses to focus on innovation and growth. For more information, visit www.melt-to-make.com or contact 1-800-241-0341.​McLaughlin’s Bio:Sarah McLaughlin MS, RD, Co-founder and Vice President of Melt-to-Make™, is a Board-Certified Registered Dietitian with a Master's degree in Nutritional Sciences.McLaughlin has advanced the industry as an inventor with patents for Melt-to-Make's bulk gummy bases formulations. The company combines expertise in nutrition, food science, and gummy formulation to create a clean-label solution for the growing cannabis edible market.Melt-to-Make™ provides ready-to-use, heat-and-pour gummy base products that allow manufacturers to make infused gummies with speed, precision, and consistency. These all-natural, pre-formulated intermediate gummy bases streamline production and ensure consistent, high-quality gummies with each batch.McLaughlin’s passion for product innovation and her drive for excellence stem from her diverse background. As the University of New Hampshire's first Sports Dietitian, she leveraged her experience as a three-time Division I All-American athlete to connect with and understand the nutritional needs of over 500 Division I athletes while managing 35 nutrition student interns.In 2004, McLaughlin founded Sun Valley Natural Products, where she developed and launched The Sun Valley Bar. This product emerged as one of the first Wholefood Nutrition Bars crafted solely from minimally processed, natural ingredients. It gained popularity among fitness enthusiasts, wellness advocates, and those with busy lifestyles seeking a quick snack that aligns with clean eating principles.By 2008, the bar had achieved national distribution, leading to the company's acquisition by NBTY in 2011. McLaughlin continued to collaborate with NBTY's marketing department as a brand ambassador and in-house nutritionist for the bar.

