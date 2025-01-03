In the Gold Room at the Utah State Capitol, Governor Spencer J. Cox thanked Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes for over a decade of service to the people of Utah.
Surrounded by family and friends, Governor Cox, Attorney General Reyes, and Auditor John Dougall reflected on their years of overlapping service.
After the tribute, Attorney General Reyes retuned to the AG’s office with family and friends to partake in his portrait unveiling ceremony. After over a decade of service to the people of Utah, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes’ portrait officially joined his predecessors on the wall.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Governor Cox Thanks AG Reyes For His Years of Service
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.