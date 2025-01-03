Governor Cox Thanks AG Reyes For His Years of Service

January 3, 2025

In the Gold Room at the Utah State Capitol, Governor Spencer J. Cox thanked Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes for over a decade of service to the people of Utah.

Surrounded by family and friends, Governor Cox, Attorney General Reyes, and Auditor John Dougall reflected on their years of overlapping service.

After the tribute, Attorney General Reyes retuned to the AG’s office with family and friends to partake in his portrait unveiling ceremony. After over a decade of service to the people of Utah, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes’ portrait officially joined his predecessors on the wall.