Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/31/25-4/4/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, March 31
No public meetings
Tuesday, April 1
9:00 am: Legal briefing
Location: Office of the Attorney General
10:00 am: Opioid Task Force Meeting
Location: Online
12:00 pm: Legal briefing
Location: Heber M. Wells Building
1:00 pm: Legal briefing
Location: Heber M. Wells Building
Wednesday, April 2
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Thursday, April 3
No public meetings
Friday, April 4
9:00 am: Meeting with State Leaders and Congressional Delegation
Location: Utah Capitol Building
