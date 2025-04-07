Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/31/25-4/4/25 

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, March 31 No public meetings Tuesday, April 1 9:00 am: Legal briefing Location: Office of the Attorney General 10:00 am: Opioid Task Force Meeting Location: Online 12:00 pm: Legal briefing Location: Heber M. Wells Building 1:00 pm: Legal briefing Location: Heber M. Wells Building Wednesday, April 2 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General Thursday, April 3 No public meetings Friday, April 4 9:00 am: Meeting with State Leaders and Congressional Delegation Location: Utah Capitol Building

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.