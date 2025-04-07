Submit Release
Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/31/25-4/4/25 

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. 

Monday, March 31 

No public meetings 

Tuesday, April 1 

9:00 am: Legal briefing 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

10:00 am: Opioid Task Force Meeting 

Location: Online 

12:00 pm: Legal briefing 

Location: Heber M. Wells Building 

1:00 pm: Legal briefing 

Location: Heber M. Wells Building 

Wednesday, April 2 

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Thursday, April 3 

No public meetings 

Friday, April 4 

9:00 am: Meeting with State Leaders and Congressional Delegation 

Location: Utah Capitol Building 

