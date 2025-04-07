Utah AG Brown Secures a $335 Million Settlement in Principle With Mylan for Its Role in Fueling Opioid Crisis  

April 7, 2025

Attorney General Derek Brown announced today that Utah negotiated with eight other attorneys general for a nation-wide settlement to receive up to $335 million in settlement funds from Mylan Inc. to combat the deadly opioid crisis.

Mylan, a pharmaceutical company now a part of Viatris, began manufacturing and selling opioid products in 2005. Some of its products included generic fentanyl patches, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and buprenorphine products.

“I am pleased to announce a settlement of $335 million with Mylan Inc. for their role in the deadly opioid crisis. Mylan was aware that its opioid products, including fentanyl patches, were especially prone to abuse, and did not inform consumers of that issue,” said AG Brown. “I am grateful for the relentless work of the attorneys in the Office of the Utah Attorney General in holding Mylan accountable, and remain committed to saving Utah lives from the opioid crisis.”

This settlement in principle comes after Utah and the other states investigated Mylan for having deceptively marketed its opioid products as less prone to abuse. The coalition of states claimed Mylan knew that many of its opioid products, particularly the company’s generic fentanyl patches, were more vulnerable to abuse, and marketed these products to doctors. This contributed to the opioid epidemic by leading to doctors dangerously overprescribing these products and diversion of the company’s opioid products into the illegal drug market.

Over the next nine years, Mylan will pay up to $335 million to participating states. AG Brown and the attorneys general of California, Illinois. Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, and Virginia negotiated the settlement in principle, while coordinating with the attorneys general of Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, and Vermont.

This expected settlement will contribute to Utah’s already existing settlement funds. So far, the state of Utah has received $81 million and is promised around half a billion dollars more in the next 15 years.

The Office of the Utah Attorney General remains committed to saving lives and healing families through holding companies to account for their role in the opioid epidemic. For Utah, this settlement was negotiated by Deputy Attorney General Douglas Crapo and Assistant Attorneys General Stevenson Smith and Kevin McLean.