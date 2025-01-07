Fresh Coast Climate Solutions joins Cascade Energy, united by their shared commitment to a sustainable future.

Through collaboration and innovation, Cascade and Fresh Coast work with organizations to reduce energy waste, lower emissions, and embrace sustainability.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cascade Energy , a prominent leader in energy efficiency and decarbonization solutions, and Fresh Coast Climate Solutions , an innovative climate consultancy, are excited to announce their strategic merger and acquisition, which unites their organizations and strengthens their collective mission to build a sustainable future.Following the completion of the transaction in early January 2025, both organizations are wholly owned subsidiaries of United Cascade Enterprises, Inc., a 100% employee-owned company.By uniting Cascade’s expertise in energy efficiency and decarbonization with Fresh Coast’s climate-focused services, clients will now benefit from more comprehensive offerings designed to create impactful and scalable solutions. This includes: decarbonization planning, greenhouse gas (GHG) inventories and modeling, program design and implementation, nature-based solutions, and water stewardship.“This is an exciting new chapter for Cascade Energy,” said Dan Brown, CEO. “Whether it's creating GHG inventories, finding and implementing projects, analyzing onsite energy options, or sustainability services, there’s so much more we can accomplish together, leading to real and impactful success stories for our customers.”Fresh Coast will operate as a sustainability and climate-focused team within Cascade.“Fresh Coast was established to combat climate change through bold solutions and transformative action, and we’re thrilled to partner with an organization that will allow us to accelerate bringing impactful climate solutions to market,” said Joshua Brugeman, Fresh Coast co-founder.“As we explored the best strategies to scale climate solutions, partnering with an organization that shares our core values, embraces innovative thinking, and prioritizes exceptional customer service was paramount to us,” said Jenny Oorbeck, co-founder of Fresh Coast.The combined Cascade Energy and Fresh Coast Climate Solutions teams look forward to broadening their work with clients and increasing their positive impact for customers and the world.About Cascade EnergyCascade Energy, a 100% employee-owned company based in Portland, Oregon, is on a mission to provide transformative carbon reduction and climate solutions for the utility sector and corporate markets. By harnessing innovative approaches and cutting-edge technologies, we empower organizations to realize their economic and environmental aspirations. With tailored solutions crafted to meet the unique needs of every client, we are paving the way for a sustainable future together.About Fresh Coast Climate SolutionsFresh Coast Climate Solutions is a climate consulting firm based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Fresh Coast provides expert guidance on greenhouse gas inventories, climate action and decarbonization plans, climate impact modeling, product carbon footprints, water stewardship, nature-based solutions, and corporate sustainability. Fresh Coast has successfully completed over 100 projects for more than 50 clients across various industries, ranging from Fortune 50 companies to start-ups.

