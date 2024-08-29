Cascade Energy Selected for DOE Voucher Program to Boost Industrial Decarbonization

‘This program is a game-changer for manufacturers, as we partner with others to help reduce their carbon footprint.’

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cascade Energy , LLC. has been selected as a provider in the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Voucher Program, which aims to accelerate programs focused on the decarbonization of industrial operations. Under the Voucher program, Cascade Energy will collaborate with global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy, Ricardo , plc., to help manufacturers overcome decarbonization projects’ economic, technical, and compatibility issues while maintaining their competitiveness and operational reliability.The program offers targeted support for manufacturing firms, providing up to $235,000 in services to help businesses prepare to successfully implement decarbonization projects related to adopting advanced energy technologies.A Step Toward Sustainability“This program is a game-changer for manufacturers looking to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising on performance or profitability,” said Josh Bachman, Vice President of Customer Engagement. “We’re excited to partner with businesses ready to take the next step in their sustainability journey.”Rachel White, Ricardo Global President, Clean Energy and Environmental Solutions said:“Ricardo is renowned for our work helping companies to decarbonize. We are continuing to expand in the US market and this program enables us to apply our deep understanding of regulatory drivers and navigating project implementation to support clients across North America on their journey to decarbonization.”Founded in 1993, Cascade Energy is a leading national provider of industrial decarbonization consulting services. The company’s team of over 200 professionals, including more than 45 licensed professional engineers, brings deep expertise in decarbonization, energy-saving, electrification, and renewable energy projects. With experience working with nearly 10,000 industrial customers, Cascade is well-equipped to deliver detailed, investment-grade reports that enable companies to make informed financial decisions.In collaboration with Ricardo, Cascade Energy will focus on critical areas such as heat-exchanger technologies, integrated industrial heat pumps, and low carbon fuels. Ricardo’s expertise in techno-economic analysis and life cycle assessment will ensure that the proposed solutions are effective and economically viable.Benefits and ParticipationParticipating in this program offers manufacturers clear, actionable plans for reducing carbon emissions while maintaining operational efficiency. The strategic decarbonization planning Cascade and Ricardo will provide will help companies plan for successful implementation of projects, including identifying cost-saving opportunities, identifying financial incentives, and meeting regulatory requirements.Companies across the continental U.S. can apply, with a focus on small- and medium-sized firms. For more information on how to participate, contact Cascade Energy at engage@cascadeenergy.com.About Cascade EnergyCascade Energy, 100% employee-owned, is a leader in energy efficiency and decarbonization solutions with a focus on innovative approaches and technologies. The company collaborates with utility companies to provide cost-saving strategic energy management (SEM) programs. It partners with corporations to take advantage of those programs, prioritizing efficiency-first decarbonization strategies that include performance tracking, employee training, and facility upgrades that systematically transform companywide efforts into sustainable, quick-ROI decarbonization programs. Cascade Energy aims to empower businesses and communities to meet their energy needs of today … and the environmental goals of the future. Visit www.cascadeenergy.com About RicardoRicardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and employing close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, Ricardo provides exceptional levels of expertise in delivering leading-edge and innovative cross-sector sustainable products and solutions. Every day, Ricardo enables customers to solve the most complex and dynamic challenges to help achieve a safe and sustainable world. Visit www.ricardo.com # # #

