Say 'hello' to Gazebo: A Complete Decarbonization Solution
A leader in energy management renames its award-winning software that helps businesses achieve energy efficiencies, cost savings, and decarbonization goals.
Gazebo offers a central place, a hub, where people can gather — today and in the future — to see their potential and a path to cost-effective decarbonization and energy savings.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an eye toward the future, Cascade Energy, a leading industrial energy efficiency and decarbonization consulting firm, announced today the renaming of its energy management software from Energy Sensei to Gazebo™.
— Dan Brown, CEO
The transition includes new messaging and a refined visual identity that aims to resonate deeply with audiences that want to improve their carbon footprint — including enterprises, utilities, and partners.
“The new name captures the spirit of everything we’re aiming to achieve with the solution,” said Dan Brown, Cascade Energy CEO. “Gazebo offers a central place, a hub, where people can gather — today and in the future — to see their potential and a path to cost-effective decarbonization and energy savings.”
Brown added that the new name better reflects how the platform brings people together to drive collaboration. The software’s capabilities and roadmap remain the same, he said. “We’re still the same great team and platform you know and love.”
Launched in 2012, Energy Sensei began as a tool to support energy management programs with functionalities for performance tracking, project planning, coaching, and reporting. It has since become a comprehensive platform for decarbonization and energy management. To support its growth and better lead today’s push toward decarbonization, the company decided to update the solution’s brand identity.
Energy management will only become more important in the future as companies look to meet decarbonization goals at scale while achieving cost savings that strengthen them competitively.
To limit global warming to no more than 1.5°C, as outlined in the Paris Agreement, emissions must be reduced by 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050. Achieving this requires doubling energy efficiency by 2030. While some U.S. businesses are advancing toward their decarbonization goals, many still face economic and logistical challenges. These challenges include coordinating teams across multiple sites to ensure shared visibility and clarity on performance and necessary actions for decarbonization.
“Our research found that at the core of every successful decarbonization strategy — regardless of the business — lies a comprehensive, reliable solution that brings everyone closer to the numbers and lays out a clear path of action,” said Barbara Dusicka, Vice President of Technology, and Internal Operations for Cascade Energy. “Gazebo is that heart, a platform that helps everyone from the boardroom to the boiler room get aligned on strategies and actions to drive sustainable practices across your entire organization.”
Companies such as Sysco Suppliers, Energy Trust of Oregon, General Dynamics NASSCO, Pacific Gas & Electric, and San Antonio Water System have relied on Cascade Energy to implement programs that can achieve millions in cost savings and eliminate millions of tons of emissions, depending on the size of the company.
Brown said, “Organizations don’t have to make this journey alone. Gazebo is not just a tool; it’s part of a partnership that helps identify opportunities, prioritize initiatives, and ensure project success.”
About Cascade Energy
Cascade Energy, 100% employee-owned, is a leader in energy efficiency and decarbonization solutions, dedicated to the industrial sector. With a focus on innovative approaches and technologies, Cascade Energy aims to empower businesses and communities to achieve their energy and environmental goals.
Lauren Bollinger
Cascade Energy
lauren.bollinger@cascadeenergy.com