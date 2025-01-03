DOJ seeks applications for Tow Truck Compliant Resolution Committee

HELENA – The Montana Department of Justice is seeking applications to fill three spots on the Tow Truck Complaint Resolution Committee. The positions available are representative of the tow truck industry from Western Montana, a representative of the general public, and a representative of the insurance industry.

The Committee reviews and resolves complaints involving tow truck issues. The term of membership on the committee is for three years.

The Tow Truck Complaint Resolution Committee is made up of six representatives: two members from the tow truck industry, one member from the commercial motor carrier industry, one member from the insurance industry, one member from the public and one member from the Montana Highway Patrol.

Interested applicants should send their letters of application to [email protected]. If necessary, letters of application may be mailed to:

Montana Highway Patrol

Tow Truck Complaint Resolution Committee

Attn: Sgt. T. Perkins

PO BOX 117, Boulder Montana 59632

Letters of application should include the applicant’s name, address and any qualifications the applicant believes are relevant to his or her ability to serve as a committee member. The deadline for applications is January 24, 2025.

Questions should be forwarded to Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Tammy Perkins at 498-7032.