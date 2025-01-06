Arts Garage in Delray Beach Announces A-List Lineup of Comedy for 2025

Arts Garage Logo Marina Franklin - Photo credit Ashley Chappell from flxashstudios Learnmore Jonasi - Photo credit Amir Abdallah Kellen Erskine - Photo credit Jim McCambridge

After Successful Year, Stand-up Comedy Series Will Continue Due to Popular Demand

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach that connects the local community to the world through the arts, today announced its lineup of A-List comedians for 2025. The venue’s highly successful Stand-up Comedy Series, which is entering its third year, is hosted by stand-up comedian Mariza Brussolo, a 2019 Florida Funniest Female finalist and the winner of 2022 Cape Coral Comedy Festival.• February 7, 2025 at 8 p.m.: The Art of Laughter with Headliner Marina Franklin Featuring Mariza Brussolo.Marina Franklin is a seasoned comedian, actor, writer, and host whose impressive career spans standout performances at top comedy venues and festivals worldwide. Known for her unforgettable TV and film appearances and her critically acclaimed podcast, Franklin has become a fan favorite and a sought-after creative talent. Most recently, she joined the writers’ room for the new Paramount+ series Crutch. Learn more at https://artsgarage.org/event/the-art-of-laughter-with-headliner-marina-franklin/ . ($40 – Restricted Performance: 18 and Older Only)• March 7, 2025 at 8 p.m.: The Art of Laughter with Headliner Learnmore Jonasi Featuring Mai L.G.The hilarious comic from Zimbabwe, Learnmore Jonasi, whose spectacular audition on America’s Got Talent won him a Golden Buzzer, is coming to The Sunshine State to perform. Jonasi is a Zimbabwean stand-up comedian and actor who stands at over 6 feet. His comedy is brought to life by past experiences, observations, and his view (from the top) which elicit rib-tickling laughs, regardless of the crowd. Learn more at https://artsgarage.org/event/the-art-of-laughter-with-headliner-learnmore-jonasi/ . ($40 – Restricted Performance: 18 and Older Only)• April 4, 2025 at 8 p.m.: The Art of Laughter with Headliner Kellen Erskine ft Carmen Vallone.Kellen Erskine was named one of TBS’s Top Ten Comics to Watch. He has appeared on Conan, Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and the Amazon Original Series Inside Jokes. He has two comedy specials with DryBar Comedy, “Negative Comments” and “Composed,” and has garnered over 200 million views across social media. He currently tours the country and hosts the weekly comedy podcast The Book Pile. Learn more at https://artsgarage.org/event/the-art-of-laughter-with-headliner-kellen-erskine/ . ($35 – Restricted Performance: 18 and Older Only)“We’ve received overwhelming positive feedback on our comedy shows, which feature well-known and very funny comedians,” said Marjorie Waldo, CEO and President of Arts Garage. “Our shows are always a good time and loved by our audiences of all ages – young (over 18) and old.”For more comedy, Arts Garage offers Comedy Open Mic Nights and All Arts Open Mic Nights at 8 p.m. on the first and second Tuesdays of the month, respectively, as well as these special offers:• Early Bird Discount for Art of Laughter shows: $10 off tickets until two weeks before each show with Code: EARLYBIRD• Happy Hour: 6 to 8 p.m. on First Fridays during the Delray Beach First Friday Art Walk; 50% off wine by the glass and beer; and other Drink SpecialsArts Garage continues to add new programming and events to its schedule and is renowned for offering thought-provoking, community-driven, and socially relevant productions from professional, cutting-edge performers, playwrights and artists. For more information, please call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to emerging local talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, the City of Delray Beach, and the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

