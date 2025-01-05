Behavioral Psychologist and Author Hazel Ortega Honored as a Justice Champion Alongside Sir Richard Branson

Hazel Ortega received an acknowledgment by Dr. Cinthia Guadarrama G, General Director of the CDMX Social Reintegration Institute and the Master and Theatre Writer Adriano Numa. Hazel Ortega was interviewed in Aquí Nomás, TV Show, in México City Hazel Ortega delivered an inspiring conference at CECC Pedregal, one of Mexico’s most prestigious institutions in communications. Her talk, “From Bounced Checks to Private Jets,” empowered attendees to transform their lives and embrace their full potential. Hazel Ortega was interviewed by the renowned Mexican host Yordi Rosado on EXA Radio, sharing her inspiring journey and insights. Hazel Ortega led a powerful conference and workshop with the full group from Reintegra at Colonia Guerrero, focusing on crime prevention and offering tools to break the cycle of incarceration.

Sharing this platform with one of the world’s most renowned change-makers solidifies her position as a global voice for progress and empowerment.

Sharing my journey from adversity to triumph has been one of life’s greatest gifts, inspiring others to create their own miracles.” — Hazel Ortega -Author & Speaker

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last December marked a significant milestone for Hazel Ortega, as she was recognized as a Justice Champion alongside Sir Richard Branson. This prestigious acknowledgment underscores Hazel’s unwavering commitment to advocating for justice, equality, and second chances. The Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) is an award-winning international nonprofit that works with companies to champion solutions that promote public safety, deliver justice, and strengthen communities.In addition to this honor, Hazel concluded her second mega tour in Mexico City early December, with a series of impactful conferences. She delivered a full-length class and conference at the Instituto de Reinserción Social de la Ciudad de México, engaging with an audience dedicated to social reintegration in collaboration with Arts Against Discrimination by the Master and Theatre Writer Adriano Numa.Her tour also included a conference for young audiences at Reintegra in Colonia Guerrero, an organization that has been working for more than 40 years in favor of social justice, building a more just and safer Mexico through programs in crime prevention.Hazel also delivered a master class at CECC Pedregal, one of Mexico’s most prestigious institutions in communications. Each session showcased her powerful personal story and expertise, inspiring attendees to break barriers, harness their potential, and embrace the ability to transform their lives and achieve their dreams.Hazel also extended her outreach internationally with a special day in Oakland, California, where she partnered with Creating Restorative Opportunities and Programs (CROP). This organization is dedicated to empowering formerly incarcerated individuals through holistic reentry services, career training, and leadership development. Sharing her journey with this audience underscored her commitment to fostering brighter, more equitable futures for underserved communities.Her efforts did not go unnoticed by the media. Hazel was featured in interviews with some of Mexico’s most respected media figures, including Yordi Rosado and Max Espejel.These opportunities, alongside extensive media coverage, have helped amplify her message of transformation, resilience, and empowerment, setting the stage for her continued impact in 2025 and beyond.

Hazel Ortega comes to Yordi En Exa to tell us how she achieved a radical change in her life

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.