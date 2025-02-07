Manay CPA Receives Honorable Mention in the 2024 Best of Georgia Awards

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manay CPA, an Atlanta-based full-service accounting firm, has been honored with an Honorable Mention in the 2024 Best of Georgia Awards presented by Gbj.com. This accolade, determined by customer votes, reflects the unwavering trust and appreciation of clients who recognize Manay CPA’s exceptional services and community impact.Receiving an Honorable Mention in the 2024 Best of Georgia Awards is a testament to the dedication Manay CPA pours into its work. More than an accolade, it signifies the relationships they have cultivated and the trust they have earned over two decades of service. Manay CPA’s accolades go beyond this honor. CEO Burcu Bree Manay was named one of the Top 50 Women in Accounting by Ignition in 2023, and the firm has also been recognized as one of the Top 100 Small Businesses of the Year by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.Since its founding in 2001, Manay CPA has built a reputation as a dynamic financial partner, offering tailored solutions to individuals, startups, small businesses, and large corporations across all 50 states. The firm’s comprehensive services include new business formation, accounting & payroll, international tax services, tax return & planning, and human resources services.“This award isn’t just about us—it’s about the community we’ve built with our clients,” said Burcu Bree Manay, Managing Partner and CEO of Manay CPA. “To know that so many people value our work enough to vote for us is both humbling and inspiring. We’re grateful for their trust and remain committed to helping them achieve their goals.”Burcu Bree Manay, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Tax Coach (CTC), brings over 20 years of expertise in tax, financial consulting, and international business strategy. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, contributing to economic development in the region.Manay CPA’s success stems from its commitment to personalized service and innovation. The firm prides itself on offering more than traditional accounting. Whether managing payroll for a growing company, navigating tax regulations for e-commerce entrepreneurs, or developing long-term strategies for financial security, Manay CPA’s experts ensure their clients’ unique needs are met.Their global reach and expertise allow them to support businesses expanding into U.S. markets. And with a representative office California, Manay CPA serves a diverse, international clientele, offering comprehensive support to businesses looking to expand into the U.S. market and further solidifying their status as a trusted partner in the international business community. By leveraging advanced technology and adopting a client-first approach, Manay CPA simplifies complex financial processes, making them accessible and manageable. With over 60 experienced professionals spanning four continents and secured cloud-based systems, Manay CPA delivers seamless, real-time financial solutions to businesses worldwide.On a mission to bring global capabilities with a local spirit, Manay CPA helps clients achieve their highest potential while building lasting, meaningful relationships—one business and one person at a time. Manay CPA looks forward to continuing its mission of empowering individuals and businesses to thrive. For those seeking reliable, high-quality financial guidance, Manay CPA remains a steadfast partner ready to support growth and success.

