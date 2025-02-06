F&F Floor Covering & Carpet, Inc. Celebrates 2024 Best of Georgia Award

MCDONOUGH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- F&F Floor Covering & Carpet, Inc., a cornerstone of craftsmanship and service in the flooring industry for 60 years, has been honored with the 2024 Best of Georgia Award. Determined by customer votes on Gbj.com, this significant recognition underscores F&F’s commitment to quality, integrity, and personalized service.Founded in 1964 by Richard Fink and Calvin Ford, F&F began as a small partnership between two friends passionate about flooring. Starting in Decatur, the duo specialized in carpet, vinyl, and hardwood installations. Through decades of hard work and dedication, F&F grew from a modest operation into a thriving business. In 1987, the company established its first showroom in McDonough, giving customers a welcoming space to explore flooring options tailored to their unique needs.“Richard and Calvin believed in building something that would stand the test of time—a business grounded in honesty, hard work, and respect,” said an F&F representative. “This award reflects the legacy they created and the trust our customers have placed in us for generations.”Today, F&F Floor Covering offers a comprehensive range of flooring solutions, including luxurious hardwood, durable vinyl plank, cozy carpets, and more. The company also provides fully insured, turn-key installation services, ensuring customers receive a seamless experience from selection to final installation. With free flooring estimates, financing options through Wells Fargo, and competitive pricing, F&F combines high-quality products with customer-first service.The family-driven philosophy instilled by Fink and Ford remains the backbone of F&F’s operations. The company’s reputation for quality and reliability has earned the loyalty of homeowners and businesses across the region. Over the years, F&F has grown into a trusted name by staying true to its founding principles: prioritize customers, maintain integrity, and treat everyone with respect.“For us, flooring isn’t just about covering a surface—it’s about creating spaces where life happens,” shared a team member. “Whether it’s a hardwood floor in a family’s living room or durable tile for a busy office, our work becomes part of the stories people live every day.”The 2024 Best of Georgia Award reflects the voices of the community that F&F has served for six decades. “Having our customers vote for us means everything,” a team member added. “It shows that the trust, care, and craftsmanship we’ve poured into every project continue to make a meaningful difference.”As F&F Floor Covering celebrates this achievement, it remains dedicated to honoring the legacy of its founders while looking toward the future. From its beginnings as a small partnership to its status as an award-winning institution, F&F proves that hard work, community connection, and a commitment to excellence will always stand the test of time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.