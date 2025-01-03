Submit Release
MDC hosts free tree care workshop for homeowners Jan. 18 in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo – Trees are important elements of a healthy landscape and make beautiful additions to many homes. Properly maintaining trees can feel like a daunting task for those new to the practice. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites homeowners to a free tree care workshop from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at MDC’s Northwest Regional Office in St. Joseph.

MDC professionals will discuss a variety of topics including tree selection, tree health, proper pruning, basic shaping techniques, and proper management of trees. A question-and-answer panel will follow the presentations.

Registration is required for this program and is open to all ages. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205145.

Email MDC Forester Timothy Wolfe with any questions at timothy.wolfe@mdc.mo.gov.

