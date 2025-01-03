Public comment period opens for state science standards
The Iowa Department of Education is seeking public comment on the proposed updates to the state’s science education standards.
The standards were reviewed by a team consisting of elementary and secondary educators, administrators, content specialists, families, representatives from Iowa institutions of higher education and community partners.
Any Iowan who is interested in sharing input is encouraged to review the proposed updates prior to attending one of the upcoming public forums. The five scheduled forums will be held across the state and online to help collect feedback on the proposed science standards, which will be included for consideration during the final review. Interested individuals can also join the forums online via Zoom. To join online, individuals must sign up or have an existing Zoom account. The public forums are scheduled for the following dates and locations:
- Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 4-6 p.m.
Council Bluffs Community School District Educational Service Center
Board Room
300 West Broadway, Suite 1600
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503
Zoom Link
- Thursday, Jan. 9 at 4-6 p.m.
Storm Lake Community School District
Storm Lake High School
Media Center- Go through the south doors by the office.
621 Tornado Drive
Storm Lake, IA 50588
Zoom Link
- Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 4-6 p.m.
University of Iowa
Lindquist North- TLC Commons
240 S Madison St, Iowa City, IA 52242
1st Floor TLC Room
Zoom Link
- Thursday, Jan. 16 at 4-6 p.m.
Ottumwa Community School District
Evans Junior High School
PD Room
812 Chester Ave
Ottumwa, IA 52501
Zoom Link
- Thursday, Jan. 23 at 4-6 p.m.
Iowa Department of Education Grimes Building
Room B100
400 E 14th St
Des Moines, IA 50319
Zoom Link
Any Iowan unable to attend a public forum can also submit comments through the public survey link. Public comment ends on February 3rd and the survey will no longer be available after that date. Input from the forums and survey responses will be considered in the review team’s final recommendations to the State Board of Education.
State law requires an ongoing review of Iowa’s academic standards, including public comment, to ensure that current content aligns with best practices. The proposed science standards and public comments will be reviewed by a team of K-12 educators, administrators, content specialists, families, industry and community partners and representatives from higher education.
More information on Iowa’s science standards are available on the Department’s Science Standards web page.
About Iowa’s academic standards: Iowa’s academic standards provide a set of common expectations for school districts across the state while allowing for decisions regarding curriculum and how it is delivered to be made locally. The standards establish what students must learn to be prepared for success after high school. Local schools and educators continue to set and oversee curriculum and instruction decisions.
In addition to science, Iowa’s academic standards also cover mathematics, literacy, social studies and 21st-century skills, such as financial literacy. They also include recommended standards for computer science, fine arts, physical education and health.
