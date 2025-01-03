Public comment period opens for state science standards

The Iowa Department of Education is seeking public comment on the proposed updates to the state’s science education standards.

The standards were reviewed by a team consisting of elementary and secondary educators, administrators, content specialists, families, representatives from Iowa institutions of higher education and community partners.

Any Iowan who is interested in sharing input is encouraged to review the proposed updates prior to attending one of the upcoming public forums. The five scheduled forums will be held across the state and online to help collect feedback on the proposed science standards, which will be included for consideration during the final review. Interested individuals can also join the forums online via Zoom. To join online, individuals must sign up or have an existing Zoom account. The public forums are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 4-6 p.m.

Council Bluffs Community School District Educational Service Center

Board Room

300 West Broadway, Suite 1600

Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503

Zoom Link

Council Bluffs Community School District Educational Service Center Board Room 300 West Broadway, Suite 1600 Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503 Zoom Link Thursday, Jan. 9 at 4-6 p.m.

Storm Lake Community School District

Storm Lake High School

Media Center- Go through the south doors by the office.

621 Tornado Drive

Storm Lake, IA 50588

Zoom Link

Storm Lake Community School District Storm Lake High School Media Center- Go through the south doors by the office. 621 Tornado Drive Storm Lake, IA 50588 Zoom Link Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 4-6 p.m.

University of Iowa

Lindquist North- TLC Commons

240 S Madison St, Iowa City, IA 52242

1st Floor TLC Room

Zoom Link

University of Iowa Lindquist North- TLC Commons 240 S Madison St, Iowa City, IA 52242 1st Floor TLC Room Zoom Link Thursday, Jan. 16 at 4-6 p.m.

Ottumwa Community School District

Evans Junior High School

PD Room

812 Chester Ave

Ottumwa, IA 52501

Zoom Link

Ottumwa Community School District Evans Junior High School PD Room 812 Chester Ave Ottumwa, IA 52501 Zoom Link Thursday, Jan. 23 at 4-6 p.m.

Iowa Department of Education Grimes Building

Room B100

400 E 14th St

Des Moines, IA 50319

Zoom Link

Any Iowan unable to attend a public forum can also submit comments through the public survey link. Public comment ends on February 3rd and the survey will no longer be available after that date. Input from the forums and survey responses will be considered in the review team’s final recommendations to the State Board of Education.

State law requires an ongoing review of Iowa’s academic standards, including public comment, to ensure that current content aligns with best practices. The proposed science standards and public comments will be reviewed by a team of K-12 educators, administrators, content specialists, families, industry and community partners and representatives from higher education.

More information on Iowa’s science standards are available on the Department’s Science Standards web page.

About Iowa’s academic standards: Iowa’s academic standards provide a set of common expectations for school districts across the state while allowing for decisions regarding curriculum and how it is delivered to be made locally. The standards establish what students must learn to be prepared for success after high school. Local schools and educators continue to set and oversee curriculum and instruction decisions.

In addition to science, Iowa’s academic standards also cover mathematics, literacy, social studies and 21st-century skills, such as financial literacy. They also include recommended standards for computer science, fine arts, physical education and health.