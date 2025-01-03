Attorney General Jackley Identifies Victim In Yankton Murder Case

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Jan. 3, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a 41-year-old Yankton woman has been identified as the victim in the murder that occurred Thursday in Yankton.

Heather Ann Bodden’s body was found in a Yankton apartment at approximately 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Craig Allen Nichols, Jr., 32, of Yankton has been arrested and charged with Second-Degree Murder, First-Degree Manslaughter, and two counts of contempt of court. He is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation, in conjunction with the Yankton Police Department and the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the case.

The Attorney General’s Office and the Yankton County State’s Attorney will prosecute the case.

People with pertinent information related to this matter can contact the Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210 or to remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 605-665-4440.

The defendant’s next hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Jan. 8. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

