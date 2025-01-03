Governor Stein Appoints District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 2

Governor Josh Stein has appointed Thomas Anglim as district attorney in Prosecutorial District 2 (Beaufort, Hyde, Martin, Tyrell, and Washington counties). He will replace Seth H. Edwards, who was elected superior court judge.

Anglim currently serves as the chief assistant district attorney in District 2. Other prosecutorial experience includes serving as a special assistant United States attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina for five years and serving eight years as an assistant district attorney in multiple districts before becoming chief assistant district attorney. Anglim received both his undergraduate and law degrees from North Carolina Central University.

Read the Governor's full press release.