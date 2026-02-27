New Remote Hearing Forms Streamline Remote Proceedings

North Carolina courts have published new statewide forms that standardize requests for virtual court appearances to support public access to justice.

Remote proceedings are a proven tool for improving court efficiency and public access. Virtual and hybrid hearings offer courts a practical way to move cases forward by reducing the impacts of scheduling delays, travel constraints, and limited courtroom space in every case type. In criminal matters, county sheriffs, the State Crime Lab, and other law enforcement partners can reduce costs and improve public safety by limiting defendant transportation.

In February 2026, the following forms became available on NCCourts.Gov:

The benefits of virtual hearings are compounded by the state’s new cloud access to electronic filing and case records; together the modernizations leverage a growing technology infrastructure to make North Carolina a leader in public judicial services.

“Creating a modern process of requesting and granting access to remote hearings through electronic filing of statewide forms provides convenient solutions for North Carolinians in every county,” said NCAOC Director Ryan S. Boyce.

The Courtroom Audio Visual Experience (CRAVE) project of the Chief Justice’s Task Force on Remote Proceedings installed immersive audio video infrastructure in more than 200 North Carolina courtrooms. CRAVE courtrooms are equipped with cameras, microphones, and monitors for hybrid hearings. Judicial Branch facilities and employees are supplemented with laptop and desktop devices to support fully remote hearings from clerk’s offices, judges’ chambers, and other facilities.

To file, search, and pay in North Carolina courts, visit NCCourts.Gov.