Betsy Ross 250 Flag Raised at Judicial Center in Raleigh to Honor America

Visitors arriving to the North Carolina Judicial Center in Raleigh will see the Betsy Ross 250 Flag displayed prominently at the front entrance to honor the United States of America in 2026.

The commemorative banner highlights America’s enduring commitment to liberty, justice, and self-government. It leads the Judicial Branch’s Celebration 250 campaign recognizing the historic role of courts in the nation's founding and their enduring responsibility to protect individual rights of the people.

The Betsy Ross 250 Flag features thirteen white stars arranged in a circle on a blue canton to represent the original colonies – including North Carolina. It is a national symbol marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the fundamental principles it echoed in North Carolina’s own Declaration of Rights.

The Judicial Center in Raleigh, N.C., is the headquarters of the Administrative Office of the Courts. It provides warehouse distribution and administrative services to local courthouses in all 100 counties across North Carolina.