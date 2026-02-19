Chief Justice Paul Newby Designates Judge Graham Shirley to Succeed Judge A. Todd Brown on NC Business Court

Judge A. Todd Brown has announced his retirement from the North Carolina Business Court effective March 3, 2026.

Chief Justice Paul Newby has designated Judge Graham Shirley (pictured right) to serve as his successor on the Business Court beginning March 3, 2026.

“Judge Todd Brown has had a distinguished legal career and has served the people of North Carolina with integrity and distinction,” said Chief Justice Newby. “We are grateful for his dedicated service. With his years of relevant experience in private practice and on the Superior Court bench, I am confident that Judge Graham Shirley will continue the Business Court’s tradition of excellence.”

The North Carolina Business Court is a specialized court within the Superior Court Division that handles complex business and commercial cases.