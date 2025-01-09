Thompson Builders Awarded $12.3M Contra Costa Fire Protection District Project

Contra Costa Building Artist Rendering

PLEASANT HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thompson Builders Corporation , a leading general contractor based in California, has been awarded the $12.3 million tenant improvement project for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District’s Communications Center and Division Office. This significant project underscores Thompson Builders’ commitment to expanding its portfolio with projects that deliver meaningful benefits to the community.The two-phased project involves the renovation and modernization of two key facilities:Phase One: Remodeling the existing Division Office at 2010 Geary Road, Pleasant Hill. This facility, spanning approximately 7,900 square feet, will undergo a complete transformation to become a state-of-the-art hub where emergency calls are monitored and dispatched. Once completed, operations will be transitioned to the new Communications Center.Phase Two: Renovating the current Communications Center at 2900 Dorothy Drive, Pleasant Hill, into the new Division Offices. This phase includes a 7,800-square-foot remodel, along with extensive site work.Key upgrades in the project include enhanced technology infrastructure to support advanced communications, extended living quarters, and improved general building amenities. Surrounding site work will address ADA-compliant parking, a path of travel upgrades, and fencing replacement.The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is one of the largest in California, providing fire, rescue, and emergency medical services to more than one million residents across 19 cities. This project reflects Thompson Builders’ dedication to supporting critical infrastructure that safeguards local communities. Thompson Builders takes pride in constructing facilities that enhance public services, promote safety, and contribute to the betterment of society.Thompson Builders continues to deliver high-quality construction projects across California, demonstrating its expertise in sustainable, functional, and community-focused developments. For more information about Thompson Builders and their projects, visit www.tbcorp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.