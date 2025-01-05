Divorce Experts, including Donna S Cates, Join Forces To Protect Children of Divorce in January

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of International Child-Centered Divorce Month in January, many divorce experts around the world are joining forces to provide complimentary educational resources for parents. Resources will include e-books, e-courses, coaching services, video programs and other valuable material.Parents who are contemplating divorce, divorcing or transitioning after divorce can access this information at a special website available only in January of 2025 at https://www.divorcedparentsupport.com January is often the time for a dramatic spike in divorce filings that usually runs through March. Parents facing divorce frequently wait until after the holidays to announce that decision to their children. There are also tax considerations that motivate many to initiate a divorce at this time.International Child-Centered Divorce Month is focused on educating parents about how divorce can affect innocent children. The divorce attorneys, mediators, coaches,therapists, financial planners, and parenting experts who participate want to help parents make consciously compassionate decisions that take into account the emotional and psychological impact of divorce on children.According to Rosalind Sedacca, CDC, who initiated Child-Centered Divorce Month 19 years ago, “Our purpose is support, education and mistake prevention.” Says Sedacca, “We want to encourage respectful co-parenting, teach effective communication skills, and guide parents away from litigation and toward amicable, and cooperative, mediated solutions whenever possible. When parents understand they have choices about how to break the divorce news to their children and then how to co-parent mindfully, they can make wiser decisions that safeguard their children and are a win/win for everyone in the family.”Sedacca is Founder and Director of the Child-Centered Divorce Network. She is also a Certified Divorce and Co-Parenting Coach, author of several divorce courses and books including, How Do I Tell the Kids About the Divorce? In addition, she hosts the Divorce, Dating and Empowered Living radio show and podcast.Local divorce expert, Donna S Cates is a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst(CDFA) and wealth builder. Cates is providing her ebook “Surviving the Storm: Navigating Divorce with 5 Smart Financial Steps,” a structured guide to overcoming the challenges of divorce. With expert financial advice and practical steps, this e-book empowers readers to face the future with confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.