eufy 3-in-1 E20 World's First Detachable Multi-Function Robot Vacuum: Revolutionizes Cleaning with Unmatched Versatility
The 3-in-1 robot transforms from a powerful robot vacuum to a versatile stick vacuum or a portable handheld vac - the ultimate solution for cleaning your homeBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eufy, an Anker Innovations brand, known for its smart home cleaning and security solutions, today announced its most innovative deep cleaning system: the eufy Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20. This flagship product is a part of the smart home brand's e-series lineup of cleaning solutions, following the successful launch of last year's X10 Pro Omni. The 3-in-1 E20 officially debuted today in conjunction with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where it was announced as a 2025 Best of Innovation award winner. In fact, the 3-in-1 E20 is the first robot product to win the award in recent years, highlighting its exceptional innovation.
World's First Detachable Combo Robot Vacuum with Deep Cleaning System
The 3-in-1 E20's design is not simply a combination of three products, but rather features an innovative FlexiONE™️ 3-in-1 design with a detachable independent vacuum module that includes a fan motor, a five-stage filtration system, and a large-capacity dust cup. By using different attachments, it can transform into a robot vacuum, a handheld vacuum, and a cordless stick vacuum - designed to clean every area of your home.
With its lightweight versatility and optimization of design of the robot's air duct and Battery Management System (BMS), along with the connectivity of the turbine motor, the robot can change its form easily and at any time without damage to the machine or sacrificing performance.
Five-Level AeroTurbo™ Suction System
For the first time in the industry, high-performance filters have been incorporated into a detachable robot vacuum. This prevents clogging of the dust net, so that it retains high suction power with less maintenance.
The 3-in-1 E20 Vacuum Combo can reach up to 30,000Pa suctioning power in handheld and stick vac mode, and a powerful 8,000Pa suctioning power in robotic vacuum mode.
Auto-Empty Station
The self-empty system in the 3-in-1 E20 automatically empties fine dust, debris and irritants into a sealed high-performance filter from the robot vacuum and hand vacuum, where it can be stored for up to 75 days without emptying.
40% Faster Flash Charging
The eufy Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20 features cutting-edge BMS technology, enabling it to charge from 0% to 100% in just 2.5 hours—40% faster than competitors.
Auto-Detangling Brush
Similar to the X10 Pro Omni, the E20 is equipped with a combined rubber and bristle brush along with anti-tangle comb teeth to prevent entanglement, especially for pet hair and long hair.
Millimeter Level Obstacle Avoidance
With eufy's state-of-the-art triple-laser obstacle avoidance technology, obstacles as small as 15mm are detected and bypassed day and night.
Product Specifications
eufy 3-in-1 E20
Battery Life
180 minutes
Charging Time
2.5h
Suction Power
8,000 Pa (Robot Vacuum) 30,000 Pa (Stick and Hand Vacuum)
Dustbin Capacity
350mL
Obstacle Avoidance
Millimeter-Level Triple Line Laser
Auto-Empty Station
Up to 75 Days
Pricing & Availability
The eufy 3-in-1 E20 will be available for presale January 6 through February 9 accessible on the eufy E20 product page, offering $50 off and 100-day free return to early buyers. Officially launching on February 10, 2025, the 3-in-1 E20 will be available for sale at eufy.com, Amazon, Best Buy and Kohl's with an MSRP of $549.99.
For more information, high-res images or to request samples, please contact Kristen Marion at kristen.marion@anker.com.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerMake, Anker SOLIX AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.
About eufy
From laser-guided robotic vacuum cleaners to wireless security systems, eufy is focused on building easy-to-use smart home devices and appliances designed to enhance people's lives. More information about eufy can be found at eufy.com.
Kristen Marion
Anker
kristen.marion@anker.com
