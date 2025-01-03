U.S. Chamber: Final 45V Hydrogen Tax Credit Rule Improved, But Still Falls Short

WASHINGTON, DC — Marty Durbin, president of the U.S. Chamber’s Global Energy Institute, issued the following statement regarding the Department of Treasury’s final 45V hydrogen tax credit rule issued today:

“Hydrogen has the potential to accelerate the clean energy transition while creating jobs and economic growth, but launching an entirely new industry won’t happen without government policy that attracts the necessary investment. The final 45V rule falls short. While the rule provides some of the additional flexibility we sought, especially in recognizing the importance of natural gas as a cornerstone of a hydrogen economy, we believe that it still will leave billions of dollars of announced projects in limbo. The incoming Administration will have an opportunity to improve the 45V rules to ensure the industry will attract the investments necessary to scale the hydrogen economy and help the U.S. lead the world in clean manufacturing.”