U.S. Chamber, Greater North Fulton Chamber Host U.S. Representative Richard McCormick for Roundtable on Tax Reform

ROSWELL, GA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce hosted U.S. Representative Richard McCormick (R-GA-07) for a roundtable discussion in Roswell, Georgia with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Richard McCormick is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 7th District of Georgia will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“We are grateful to Congressman McCormick for fostering discussions on tax reform outside of Washington, D.C., as all policy is local,” said Clark Jackson, Senior Director of Regional Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “His commitment to advocating for the extension of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act’s pro-growth provisions benefits not only the residents of Georgia’s Seventh District, but all Americans.”

"I'd like to thank the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for co-hosting today's roundtable with local businesses,” said Congressman McCormick. “We heard directly from job creators about the need to extend the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. There have been many exciting conversations in Congress regarding a new series of tax cuts. I am committed to working with President Trump to deliver tax cuts that support American workers and national interests. Together, we can help revitalize the American economy and rebuild the American dream for all to pursue."

"Extending the pro-growth tax provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is critical to ensuring continued economic prosperity for Greater North Fulton,” said Kali Boatright, President and CEO of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce. “Without action, this would prohibit job creation, investment, and growth. We sincerely appreciate Congressman McCormick taking time today to engage and share valuable insights with our local business owners, and we remain committed to advocating for policies that allow our businesses to thrive and our region to prosper."