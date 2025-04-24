U.S. Chamber, Lehigh Valley Chamber Host U.S. Representative Ryan Mackenzie for Roundtable on Tax Reform

ALLENTOWN, PA – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce recently hosted U.S. Representative Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA-07) for a roundtable discussion in Allentown, Pennsylvania with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Ryan Mackenzie is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 7th District of Pennsylvania will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“It was great to join Congressman Ryan Mackenzie around business leaders around Lehigh Valley to discuss the importance of making the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) permanent,” said Ryan Gleason, Senior Manager of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As a freshman member of Congress, Congressman Mackenzie has showed courage and strength on behalf of the business community to make TCJA permanent. Businesses, consumers, and families of the Commonwealth’s Seventh Congressional District will benefit from his leadership.”

“We are fortunate to have many incredible businesses right here in the Greater Lehigh Valley, and I always appreciate the opportunity to hear from them directly,” said Congressman Mackenzie. “While they are busy innovating and creating opportunities, we have to create an environment that allows them to flourish and compete on the world stage. That’s why I’ll keep working to prevent tax increases, eliminate unnecessary red tape, encourage investment, and deliver relief for the families who make their work possible. Thank you to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Pennsylvania Chamber, and Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber for their work in bringing together local business leaders for these conversations.”

"We greatly appreciate the opportunity to partner with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to host this important conversation on tax policy with business leaders from our community,” said Tony Iannelli, President and CEO of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Events like this roundtable are critical for fostering dialogue that supports growth and long-term sustainability for small businesses. We’re especially grateful to Congressman Mackenzie for taking the time to hear directly from local employers and engage on the key issues that impact our region’s economic success.”

“The pro-growth provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act have been instrumental in helping Pennsylvania businesses invest, expand, and create jobs,” said Luke Bernstein, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “These policies provided the certainty and capital many employers needed to grow — benefits that are now at risk if Congress fails to act. We are grateful to Congressman Ryan Mackenzie for his leadership in supporting a continuing resolution that keeps these critical provisions in place, and we appreciate the U.S. Chamber’s consistent leadership on this issue. The PA Chamber is committed to working alongside the U.S. Chamber and our state and local partners to ensure these tax policies are extended and Pennsylvania’s economy remains competitive.”