New Crime Thriller Film ‘SMILE AS YOU KILL’ Holds Healthcare Hostage, Streaming Premiere January 3, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A desperate man turns crowdfunding for healthcare into a hostage situation in the festival award-winning indie crime thriller feature film, SMILE AS YOU KILL . The film is set for streaming and DVD release by X4 Pictures on January 3rd in the U.S. and Canada.With only a few months to live, Rico Allende breaks into the condo of hotshot advertising director Terry Tanner. Holding him at gunpoint, Rico drops an ultimatum: create an online campaign to raise the funds needed for his life-saving treatment -- or share his fate. With the clock ticking and their lives on the line, will this desperate hostage-for-healthcare mission succeed and save them both?The film stars Cuban-American actor Rey Goyos (Shrinking, Female Fight Squad) as Rico and international actor Michael Teh (Citadel: Honey Bunny, Angels Fallen: Warrior for Peace) as the slick executive Terry.From writer-director Michael Sarrow, the film was shot in only 12½ days and contained mostly in one location. The title comes from a lyric in John Lennon’s song “Working Class Hero.”This new psychological thriller addresses a very real situation faced by many – the extreme cost of healthcare in America and the use of crowdfunding to tackle monumental expenses. Sarrow explains, "It has become routine that people are forced to beg for their lives from total strangers online. This desperation and the ironic competition to stand out among millions of others provides the suspenseful and sometimes darkly-comic tension between these characters. The national reaction to recent headlines proves this tension has been boiling under our society for quite some time."SMILE AS YOU KILL premiered on the festival circuit winning six ‘Best Feature’ awards along the way at film festivals such as San Pedro Int’l FF, Workers Unite FF in New York City, and Erie Int’l FF where it also picked up the Audience Award.SMILE AS YOU KILL will be available on DVD and TVOD on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft XBOX, Fandango at Home, and other major platforms beginning January 3, 2025.For more information visit: SmileAsYouKill.com

