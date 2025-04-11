Actor DYLAN MOONEY is Friend and Mogul in Underdog Dramedy Film ‘THE COMIC SHOP’ Releasing April 11, 2025

Actor Dylan Mooney (photo by Sascha Knopf) Dylan Mooney and Jesse Metcalfe in THE COMIC SHOP (photo by Kayla Bowen) THE COMIC SHOP on set (LtoR): Jesse Metcalfe, director Jonathan Bowen, Dylan Mooney Dylan Mooney at THE COMIC SHOP Red Carpet Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor Dylan Mooney lends support as a trusted friend and business mogul alongside Jesse Metcalfe in the new dramedy feature film, THE COMIC SHOP. Directed by Jonathan L. Bowen, the film will premiere at the famed TCL Chinese Theatre on April 6th as part of the Beverly Hills Film Festival before releasing VOD on all major platforms from Quiver Distribution on April 11th.This underdog tale set in Las Vegas centers around Mike D'Angelo (Metcalfe), a failed comic book illustrator now down-on-his-luck as a small comic shop owner. Believing his dreams are behind him, Mike falls into a depression that even his best worker Alex (Tristin Mays) and successful college friend Dan (Mooney) struggle to help him snap out of. But when a young, aspirational teenager enters his shop, suddenly Mike’s true dreams might get another shot."Filming The Comic Shop was an unforgettable experience. The story is raw, real, and deeply relatable—especially since we were still feeling the weight of the pandemic,” Mooney explains. “What made it even more special was the cast—an incredibly talented, supportive, and passionate group that felt like family. Bringing this story to life with them was pure magic.”Mooney recently emerged in the psychological thriller film, Persona, directed by Mike Ho and starring Shanti Lowry, Sophie Ali, and Omar Gooding. Television audiences will recognize him from his recurring role as Detective Dez Bryant in the popular BET+ original crime-drama series, The Family Business. His many notable credits include ABC’s sitcom Modern Family, a series-regular role on Pop TV comedy Impress Me, and the feature film thriller Til’ Death Do Us Part alongside Taye Diggs. Additionally, he can be seen in the Netflix romance-drama Boy Bye, the comedy feature Fall Girls, and two BET releases, Always and Forever and Swag, Inc. Also known as a talented stage actor, Mooney earned an NCAAP Award for Best Ensemble Theatre Production for Flyin West.A Santa Barbara, California native, Mooney has excelled beyond his acting talents proving a successful entrepreneur. He was featured in Variety for launching the free app Actor Trade, a service that connects over 20,000 international actors together to practice their craft and hone their skills. He also teaches at the Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute and produces original projects under his Laurel & Back Productions company banner.Follow DYLAN MOONEY on Instagram: @idylanmooney FB: @iDylanMooney // X (Twitter): @idylanmooney Actor Trade Instagram: @ActorTrade

