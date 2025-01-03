New Year, New Laws: Governor Hochul Announces New Policies Taking Effect in 2025 to Put Money Back Into the Pockets of New Yorkers

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Raising the minimum wage and expanding benefits that impact families is more than just providing financial relief. It’s about empowering working families to thrive. When we ensure that parents can meet their family’s basic needs, we invest in future New Yorkers by strengthening both families and the economy.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “Our Senate Majority’s efforts to make life more affordable for New Yorkers will continue to be our primary focus for this year’s legislative agenda, and I’m excited to start the new year with impactful policies that will make a real difference. For hardworking families across New York, the minimum wage increase will help ease the burden of rising living costs. We’re also eliminating insulin cost-sharing, ensuring no New Yorker has to choose between life-saving medication and other essentials. And our new paid prenatal leave policy will allow expectant parents to take time off without financial strain, promoting healthier beginnings for both parents and babies. These policies demonstrate what’s possible when we prioritize working families, creating a state where all New Yorkers can thrive.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “Health and wealth are closely intertwined as we navigate daily life regardless of our zip code. And while inflation is down, we know that the cost of living remains too high. This minimum wage increase, the implementation of a first in the nation prenatal care leave program and the elimination of cost sharing for insulin in state regulated health plans will improve healthcare outcomes and help make New York a more affordable place for families.”

State Senator Gustavo Rivera said, “Diabetes currently affects almost two million New Yorkers, particularly in vulnerable communities where poverty and broken food systems intersect, like many that I represent in The Bronx. As Chair of the Senate Health Committee, I was incredibly proud that my bill to eliminate insulin copays on state regulated insurance plans was included in last year's state budget, which was enacted by Governor Hochul. With this measure going into effect today, I’m looking forward to continue working with my colleagues in the Legislature and the Executive to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for all New Yorkers.”

State Senator Jessica Ramos said, “A new year means a new minimum wage. Thanks to our work with the Governor, New Yorkers can count on a minimum wage increase every January 1st. More money in their pockets means more money circulating in our local economy. That’s more money for groceries, for small businesses, and for saving for a rainy day.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “I’m proud of the work that we’ve done in the state legislature along with Governor Hochul to support working families through affordability initiatives taking effect in 2025. The elimination of insulin co-pays for New Yorkers on state-regulated insurance plans, 20 additional hours of paid sick leave for prenatal care, and an increase in the minimum wage are game-changers for families across our state. These measures reaffirm our commitment to health, equity, and economic security for all New Yorkers. I thank Governor Hochul and the Majority Leader for their leadership in making these essential changes a reality.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “Our economy thrives when people are paid fairly and have enough money in their pockets to cover household expenses such as grocery bills, car payments, healthcare, rent and entertainment costs. Families need meaningful support that will bolster their budgets, give them relief, and help them manage their health care needs. Gradual increases to the minimum wage provide workers and employers a level of security and certainty, respectively. As Labor Chair, I am prepared to keep fighting for fair pay with benefits for workers and for a more affordable economy for all New Yorkers.”

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, “The minimum wage increase is essential for New Yorkers who work tirelessly to keep up with inflation. We applaud Governor Hochul for raising and indexing the minimum wage, ensuring it grows alongside the rising cost of living. Additionally, the groundbreaking paid prenatal leave program will provide workers with the crucial healthcare they need, supporting healthier outcomes for families across the state.”