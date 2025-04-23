Revitalizing Historic Landmarks in Western New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of the Historic Post Office at One East Avenue in the City of Lockport after a comprehensive historic rehabilitation and renovation as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The $9.7 million project included a rehabilitation of the interior and exterior historic fabric of the building together with renovations to improve the facility for modern use. Before and after photos of the project are available here.

“I'm working to revitalize historic landmarks and the communities that they define, and the revitalization of the Historic Post Office will allow Lockport’s rich history to live on through generations to come,” Governor Hochul said. “As the first Governor from Western New York in over 100 years, I’m committed to providing resources and investment so that all of our extraordinary communities can live up to their full potential.”

The One East Avenue Historic Post Office was opened in 1902. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989. The three-story, red brick and terra cotta building combines Beaux Arts massing with sculptural detail inspired by classical and Renaissance design. The historic rehabilitation and renovation undertaken by Iskalo Development Corp. included meticulous restoration of the building’s historic features and modernization improvements including new electrical, plumbing, mechanical and sprinkler systems and elevator installation. Iskalo purchased the building in 2015 and served as the Architect and Construction Manager for the project.

The 31,600-square-foot building offers “move-in ready” boutique retail and office suites for lease and is anchored by Big Ditch Brewing which recently opened a Tap Room and Innovation Brewery. The Grigg Lewis Foundation was the first tenant to occupy space in the building.

New York State Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “As a round three winner of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Lockport is really harnessing its Canal history and heritage as a catalyst for future growth and rejuvenation. The completion of the renovated Historic Post Office continues the City’s momentum toward becoming a world-class destination for residents to live, work and play, and for visitors from all over to enjoy.”

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Governor Hochul's Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects are strengthening city centers throughout the state. Seeing new life breathed into the century-old Historic Post Office as part of Lockport’s reenergization is a testament to investing in our downtowns.”

New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, “As we reflect on 200 years of the Erie Canal, we continue to contemplate ways to elevate the communities that have risen along its banks over these last two centuries. The completion of the Lockport post office, made possible in large measure by Governor Hochul’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, is the perfect illustration of how this program works to bring positive change to downtown centers throughout the state. It is just one of many examples of how the DRI program is bringing positive change to communities from across the Erie Canal.”

City of Lockport Mayor John Lombardi III said, “What an exciting time for the City of Lockport. I sincerely thank the New York Department of State for being in our great city today and for creating a much-needed initiative for the Revitalization of our Downtown Corridor. The Historic rehabilitation and renovation of the ‘Historic Post Office,’ the former Niagara County Courthouse, and the establishment of the anchor tenant ‘Big Ditch Brewing,’ has created a much-needed catalyst for our city. And has provided a destination point for many new visitors, hopefully generating some interest in the gifts Lockport has to offer. What better place for the Big Ditch than within a hundred yards of The Big Ditch? Thank you, Paul Iskalo and Matt Kahn, for creating another reason to love Lockport.”

Founder and President of Iskalo Development Paul B. Iskalo said, “The historic rehabilitation and renovation of the Historic Post Office is a great accomplishment for Iskalo Development and downtown Lockport. And its completion would not have been possible without assistance from the State of New York, City of Lockport, Five Star Bank and Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.”

The City of Lockport was named the Western New York Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Round 3 winner in October 2018. The Historic Post Office received $1.795 million from the DRI, as well as state and federal historic preservation tax credits. In addition to the Historic Post Office, other projects awarded DRI funding include $2.2 million to create rooftop and outdoor event space at the Spalding Mill; $1.35 million to redevelop the F&M Building to house a mix of residential and commercial uses; $955,000 to support the development of commercial space as part of the Harrison Lofts project; $865,000 to enhance connectivity on Pine Street; $800,000 for the renovation of the Tuscarora Club including a boutique hotel; $600,00 for the renovation of the Historic Palace Theatre; $275,000 for additional sculptures as part of the Lock Tenders Tribute; $230,000 for reconstruction of South Street; and $630,000 for a Small Project Grant Fund to support smaller, commercial and mixed-use projects.

The City of Lockport has been chosen as a featured field visit during the World Canals Conference in Buffalo in September. The Department of State will be presenting a panel at the Conference on the ways that the Downtown Revitalization Initiative has helped spark a renaissance in downtown revitalization in over 20 Canal corridor communities. In advance of the conference, DOS produced a case study on the subject entitled, “Downtown Revitalization Along the Erie Canal.”

Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through eight rounds, the DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 89 communities across every region of the State.