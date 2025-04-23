Advancing Clean Energy Solutions on SUNY Campuses

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the State University of New York at Oneonta (SUNY Oneonta) is the first SUNY to purchase Tier 1 Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) voluntary sales program. This purchase is a model for energy users — commercial, industrial and institutional utility customers — to replicate across the State and will provide enough locally-sourced clean energy to fully power four, 200-bed residence halls on the SUNY Oneonta campus.

“New York State continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing clean energy solutions and sustainability,” Governor Hochul said. “I applaud SUNY Oneonta for powering its campus with clean energy. Not only does this program bring the university one step closer to reaching carbon neutrality, but it also provides a blueprint for other SUNY campuses to follow.”

Implemented by NYSERDA, the Voluntary Tier 1 REC Presale Program was established in 2023 to create an opportunity for any organization — including commercial, industrial and institutional utility customers — to purchase high-quality New York Tier 1 RECs procured by NYSERDA through a competitive process. Tier 1 RECs represent the environmental attributes of one megawatt hour (MWh) of energy derived from renewable resources such as wind and solar. For this program, the sources must be Renewable Energy Standard (RES)-eligible and come from new renewable energy generators that began operation on or after January 1, 2015. Through its REC purchase, SUNY Oneonta will claim 1,000 MWhs of new, local renewable energy in 2025.

By participating in NYSERDA’s program, organizations can reduce their carbon footprint and support local, renewable energy projects throughout New York State.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Securing locally-sourced renewable energy for all New Yorkers, especially for the many students, faculty and others who live and work on a college campus, is a critical part of New York State’s energy leadership. NYSERDA is proud of its collaboration with SUNY Oneonta and looks forward to working with other energy users, such as higher education institutions, through this program in the future.”

State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Through SUNY’s Climate and Sustainability Action Plan, campuses like SUNY Oneonta are making changes today that will have a direct impact on their future energy sustainability and the surrounding communities we serve. We applaud SUNY Oneonta for being the first to join Governor Hochul’s program to purchase Tier 1 Renewable Energy Certificates, and I look forward to the shared learnings from this initiative so that more of our colleges and universities will understand how RECs can best be incorporated into their clean energy programs.”

State University of New York at Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle said, “In my role as co-chair of the SUNY Sustainability Council, I have the opportunity to work alongside leaders across the SUNY system to develop the SUNY Climate and Sustainability Action Plan. Buying Tier 1 Renewable Energy Certificates is one positive action we are taking at SUNY Oneonta to lead the way in addressing climate change and sustainability. Our campus community, from students to faculty and visitors, values sustainability and appreciates that it is one of our core values as an institution.”

Assemblymember Brian Miller said, “I commend SUNY Oneonta for being a leader amongst SUNY institutions in using locally sourced clean energy. By becoming the first campus to fully power residence halls using NYSERDA’s voluntary sales program through the purchase of Tier 1 Renewable Energy Certificates, they are setting a powerful example of what’s possible when we prioritize sustainability, innovation, and local impact,” said Assemblyman Brian Miller. “This is a model that institutions and energy users across New York can look to as we work toward a cleaner, more resilient future.”

This purchase is part of SUNY Oneonta’s Clean Energy Master Plan which charts a roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045. The university converting its campus buildings over to heat pump technology and purchasing these RECs, as well as its onsite solar energy production, will help to offset SUNY Oneonta’s electrical usage.

NYSERDA is the central administrator of Tier 1 REC purchases and sales in New York and supports a diverse supply of clean energy through its Tier 1 program. Participants in this program can immediately secure the environmental benefits from currently operating projects.

Additional information about the program is available on NYSERDA’s website.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.