Vertical Insure and Upper Hand Team Up to Offer Convenient Coverage for Athletes and Participants

Upper Hand Partners with Vertical Insure

The collaboration will help sports businesses protect their registration revenue while also increasing participation rates.

Through our partnership, we’re empowering parents to enroll their children in sports with peace of mind while protecting sports organizations from potential revenue loss due to unexpected events.” — Kevin MacCauley, CEO, Upper Hand

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertical Insure , the embedded insurance provider for vertical SaaS platforms, is proud to announce its partnership with Upper Hand , the premier provider of full-suite sports management software. This collaboration is designed to empower sports facilities, studios, and businesses by providing participants with the peace of mind to plan for the unexpected while helping organizations protect their revenue and streamline operations.Upper Hand’s innovative software enables businesses to manage client bookings, memberships, facility scheduling, marketing, retail, and payments with ease. By integrating Vertical Insure’s coverage options directly into the Upper Hand platform, coaches and program administrators can now offer coverage during participant registration, creating a convenient and stress-free experience."Through our partnership with Vertical Insure, we’re empowering parents to enroll their children in sports with peace of mind while protecting sports organizations from potential revenue loss due to unexpected events," said Kevin MacCauley, CEO at Upper Hand. “By integrating accident and registration insurance into our platform, Upper Hand underscores its dedication to delivering a robust safety net for the entire sports community."The launch of this integration includes Registration Protection to offer participants financial protection for non-refundable registration fees and Accident & Injury Insurance to cover unexpected medical expenses. By offering these tailored insurance options, businesses can eliminate the challenges associated with refunds while easing financial concerns for their participants.“We’re excited to announce this partnership with Upper Hand and to empower even more sports organizations and athletes with unique coverage options that previously did not exist," said Brock Noland, CEO at Vertical Insure. “Our goal is to increase the accessibility of youth sports and extracurricular activities by providing financial security.”About Upper HandUpper Hand is the leading provider of full-suite sports management software that enables businesses to achieve more while doing less. Sports facilities, studios, and businesses – from small enterprises to large franchises – use Upper Hand’s integrated software and payments platform to operate their business more efficiently, increase customer satisfaction, and leverage real-time data for better decision-making. Its product suite includes features to manage client booking and registration, memberships, staff and facility scheduling, retail, contact marketing, and more. Learn more at upperhand.com.About Vertical InsureVertical Insure specializes in embedded insurance solutions tailored to unique industries. By integrating coverage options seamlessly into online platforms, Vertical Insure provides businesses and their customers with peace of mind, ensuring that every experience is protected.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.