Vertical Insure Acquires US Sports Club Insurance (USSCI) to Further Extend Coverage in Youth Sports

Vertical Insure Acquires US Sports Club Insurance (USSCI)

By bringing USSCI's expertise into our platform, we can better serve sports management platforms, organizations, clubs, and athletes.” — Brock Noland, CEO, Vertical Insure

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertical Insure , a leading provider of embedded insurance solutions for B2B SaaS companies, has acquired US Sports Club Insurance (USSCI), a company specializing in registration insurance for youth and amateur sports organizations. This acquisition enhances Vertical Insure’s ability to offer insurance to sports platforms and organizations across the country.“With USSCI, we are doubling down on our mission to create simple, accessible insurance solutions,” said Brock Noland, CEO of Vertical Insure. “USSCI has built a solid reputation for providing reliable coverage to sports organizations. By bringing their expertise into our platform, we can better serve sports management platforms, organizations, clubs, and athletes.”USSCI has long provided insurance for youth and amateur sports organizations, helping teams, leagues, and participants manage risk. Their experience and network complement Vertical Insure’s approach to embedded insurance, ensuring that customers can access coverage directly through the platforms they already use.“This acquisition allows us to continue offering high-quality coverage while benefiting from Vertical Insure’s technology and scale,” said Jennifer Peacock, President of USSCI. “Together, we can improve how sports organizations access and manage their insurance needs.”Jennifer is taking a new role at Vertical Insure as Executive Vice President of Sports Partnerships.By leveraging USSCI’s expertise, Vertical Insure strengthens its commitment to making insurance accessible by supporting even more sports management platforms, athletic organizations, and participants.About Vertical InsureVertical Insure specializes in embedded insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of vertical SaaS platforms. By integrating coverage options seamlessly into online platforms, Vertical Insure provides businesses and their customers with peace of mind, ensuring that every experience is protected.About US Sports Club Insurance (USSCI)US Sports Club Insurance (USSCI) offers insurance coverage for youth and amateur sports organizations. The company provides protection for teams, leagues, and events, helping organizations manage risk so they can focus on their activities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.