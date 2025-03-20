Vertical Insure and Demosphere Partner to Protect Registration and Offer Flexibility for Sports Clubs and Athletes

Vertical Insure partners with Demosphere

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertical Insure , the embedded insurance provider for vertical SaaS platforms, is excited to announce a new partnership with Demosphere , a powerful all-in-one sports management solution. The collaboration will allow sports organizations using Demophere’s platform to offer Registration Protection and Accident & Injury Insurance to their athletes and participants.Demosphere’s industry-leading solution streamlines registration, team management, scheduling, and communication for thousands of teams and clubs nationwide. By integrating Vertical Insure’s coverage options , Demosphere is reinforcing its dedication to helping organizations focus on growing the game.“Our mission has always been to provide technology that elevates the way sports organizations operate,” said Kris Baker, President of Demosphere. “By offering these new options through Vertical Insure, we’ve made it much easier for our partners to protect their revenue while also giving families the peace of mind they expect.”Registration Protection offers a reimbursement for unused registration fees if an athlete can no longer participate for unexpected reasons, including injuries and illnesses. Accident & Injury Insurance is a supplemental policy that covers up to $5,000 of out-of-pocket medical costs (including deductibles and copays) if the participant is injured during a practice or game. Both coverage options are now available through Demosphere as optional add-ons during the registration process.“We’re excited to announce this partnership with Demosphere and to make coverage more accessible,” said Brock Noland, CEO of Vertical Insure. “Together, we’re empowering athletes and their families to feel more secure in their decision to participate in youth sports.”About Vertical InsureVertical Insure specializes in embedded insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of vertical SaaS platforms. By integrating coverage options seamlessly into online platforms, Vertical Insure provides businesses and their customers with peace of mind, ensuring that every experience is protected.About DemosphereDemosphere is a trusted provider of sports management software, offering registration, scheduling, and team management solutions to sports organizations across the country. With a commitment to innovation and service, Demosphere empowers teams, clubs, and leagues with the tools they need to succeed.

