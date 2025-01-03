Webinar: Maine Civics Network – Join the Conversation!

Did you know that Maine has a Civics Network? Join Breanna Bellefontaine-Krupski, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Civics Teacher Leader Fellow, as she hosts the Maine Civics Network’s steering committee member Todd West for a webinar.

Todd will share updates about the important work the network is doing across the state, goals for growing the network, and details about an exciting professional development series launching this winter and spring.

If you’re interested in learning more about this organization, how to get involved, or how to sign up for the spring professional development sessions, we invite you to join us on Tuesday, January 7 at 4 p.m. via Zoom.

No pre-registration is required. Simply use this link to join the session.

The Teacher Leader Fellow Program is part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning. For further information, please contact Breanna Bellefontaine-Krupski at breanna.krupski@maine.gov.