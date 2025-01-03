Quarter 2 Reports Open: Attendance, Behavior, Bullying, Truancy

Attendance, Behavior, Bullying, and Truancy reports for Quarter 2 (October, November, and December) are now open. Validation of these reports is due on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

These reports must be reviewed and validated. Superintendent validation is required for all quarterly reporting.

Software issues in Quarter 1 prevented Daily Attendance from loading into NEO reports; therefore, Quarter 1 validation will be included in the Quarter 2 validation period for both Daily Attendance and Truancy, so data listed in this report for Attendance and Truancy must include all data from July 1 to December 31.

For questions about quarterly reporting, please contact MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896.