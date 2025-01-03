Webinar: Discover the Power of Classroom Maker Spaces

Join Maine Department of Education (DOE) Arts Integration Teacher Leader Fellow Joshua Chard for a 45-minute webinar, designed to inspire and equip educators with tools to create dynamic classroom maker spaces. Explore how these spaces can spark creativity, foster critical thinking, and enhance student engagement.

You will learn:

Practical tips for setting up and organizing maker spaces, including budgeting, sourcing materials, and maintaining a safe and engaging environment.

Strategies to integrate maker projects into the curriculum across grade levels with hands-on, cross-curricular activities.

Best practices for classroom management, fostering collaboration, and assessing student work in maker-focused settings.

This session will conclude with a Q&A segment, offering personalized guidance, resources, and actionable next steps to bring these ideas to life in your classroom.

Don’t miss this opportunity to transform your classroom into a hub of innovation and creativity!

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Time: 4:15 – 5:15 p.m.

Join the webinar via Zoom here. (There is no need to register in advance.)

The Teacher Leader Fellow Program is part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning. For more information, please contact Joshua Chard at joshua.chard@maine.gov.