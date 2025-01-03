Webinar: Creative Connections – Showcasing Student Artwork in the Community

Discover practical strategies for displaying student art in public spaces to celebrate creativity and strengthen community ties. This engaging webinar, hosted by Maine Department of Education (DOE) Arts Integration Teacher Leader Fellow Joshua Chard, will explore ideas like partnering with local businesses, hosting gallery nights, creating murals, and using digital displays to highlight student talent.

Participants will benefit from:

Real-world examples and tips for successful implementation.

Interactive discussions to inspire innovative approaches.

A downloadable checklist for actionable insights.

This session is designed for educators, administrators, and community leaders seeking to promote youth creativity and engagement. Joshua Chard will be joined by special guest Emily Serway, a National Board Certified Art Educator, to share expertise and inspiration.

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Time: 3:15 p.m.

Location: Join online via Zoom here. (No preregistration is required.)

Bring student art into your community with confidence and creativity. Don’t miss this opportunity!

The Teacher Leader Fellow Program is part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning. For further information, please contact Joshua Chard at joshua.chard@maine.gov.