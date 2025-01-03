MSP Leonardtown Press Release – MVC 1/2/2025

January 3, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 3, 2025

On Thursday, January 2, 2025, at approximately 11:48 am, Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Three Notch Road at Corporate Drive, Lexington Park, MD. Preliminary investigation revealed a collision involving three vehicles. The driver of the at fault vehicle conducted an unsafe lane change, traveling into the path of the second vehicle, causing the collision and both to overturn. The driver was flown by Trooper 7 to Shock Trauma with life threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was flown by Trooper 2 to MedStar Washington Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information or videos in reference to this incident, please contact Trooper First Class John Engleman at johnd.engleman@maryland.gov and reference 25-MSP-000148. You can also contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 x0 to report any information.

