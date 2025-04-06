Submit Release
News Search

There were 232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,181 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Triple Fatal Crash in Baltimore County

Maryland State Police News Release

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a crash that occurred Saturday night in Baltimore County that claimed the lives of three people.

At approximately 11:05 p.m., a trooper from the Maryland State Police Traffic Incident Management Division was performing a traffic stop on a Jeep Wrangler on the inner loop of I-695 at Greenspring Avenue when the vehicle took off. The trooper did not pursue the vehicle, deactivated his emergency lights and reentered traffic.

About three minutes later, the trooper came upon the Jeep fully engulfed in flames in the grass area of the I-695 ramp to southbound I-83. The preliminary investigation indicates that the Jeep was attempting to exit onto the ramp for southbound I-83 when for unknown reasons lost control, hit an embankment then a tree before catching fire.

The driver of the vehicle and two passengers were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. The road was closed for about four hours. Personnel from the Office of State Fire Marshal and Baltimore County Police Department also provided assistance. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team is leading the investigation, which is active and ongoing.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Triple Fatal Crash in Baltimore County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more