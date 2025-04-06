Maryland State Police Investigating Triple Fatal Crash in Baltimore County

April 6, 2025

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a crash that occurred Saturday night in Baltimore County that claimed the lives of three people.

At approximately 11:05 p.m., a trooper from the Maryland State Police Traffic Incident Management Division was performing a traffic stop on a Jeep Wrangler on the inner loop of I-695 at Greenspring Avenue when the vehicle took off. The trooper did not pursue the vehicle, deactivated his emergency lights and reentered traffic.

About three minutes later, the trooper came upon the Jeep fully engulfed in flames in the grass area of the I-695 ramp to southbound I-83. The preliminary investigation indicates that the Jeep was attempting to exit onto the ramp for southbound I-83 when for unknown reasons lost control, hit an embankment then a tree before catching fire.

The driver of the vehicle and two passengers were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. The road was closed for about four hours. Personnel from the Office of State Fire Marshal and Baltimore County Police Department also provided assistance. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team is leading the investigation, which is active and ongoing.

###

