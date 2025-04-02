Loaded Handgun Seized From Juvenile Following Alleged Road Rage Incident

April 2, 2025

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – A Montgomery County road-rage incident reported on Monday afternoon led to felony charges and the seizure of a loaded handgun by Maryland State Troopers.

The accused is a 17-year-old male of Frederick, MD who is not being identified because of his age. He has been charged as an adult with felony assault, using a firearm during the commission of a felony crime, and other weapons offenses. He is being held without bond at a secure juvenile facility after a bail review before a Montgomery County District Court Judge.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m. on March 31, troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack received a call for an alleged road rage incident on I-270 in the area of Falls Road in Montgomery County. The victim, who is not being identified at this time, told troopers that another motorist, later identified as the juvenile, pointed a gun at her during a road-rage encounter. The victim was not injured and was able to provide troopers with information to identify the suspect’s vehicle.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative and Frederick Barrack located the suspect vehicle shortly after the incident and detained the juvenile. A loaded handgun was in plain view and seized.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

###

