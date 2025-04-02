Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,950 in the last 365 days.

Loaded Handgun Seized From Juvenile Following Alleged Road Rage Incident

Maryland State Police News Release

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – A Montgomery County road-rage incident reported on Monday afternoon led to felony charges and the seizure of a loaded handgun by Maryland State Troopers.  

The accused is a 17-year-old male of Frederick, MD who is not being identified because of his age.  He has been charged as an adult with felony assault, using a firearm during the commission of a felony crime, and other weapons offenses.  He is being held without bond at a secure juvenile facility after a bail review before a Montgomery County District Court Judge. 

Shortly after 2:00 p.m. on March 31, troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack received a call for an alleged road rage incident on I-270 in the area of Falls Road in Montgomery County.  The victim, who is not being identified at this time, told troopers that another motorist, later identified as the juvenile, pointed a gun at her during a road-rage encounter.  The victim was not injured and was able to provide troopers with information to identify the suspect’s vehicle. 

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative and Frederick Barrack located the suspect vehicle shortly after the incident and detained the juvenile.  A loaded handgun was in plain view and seized. 

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Loaded Handgun Seized From Juvenile Following Alleged Road Rage Incident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more