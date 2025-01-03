USHBC Supports Court Ruling Blocking FCC’s Net Neutrality Regulations

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) celebrates the decisive ruling from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals against the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) proposed reclassification of broadband internet services under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934. This ruling protects small businesses and underserved communities from unnecessary regulatory burdens that would stifle innovation and investment in broadband infrastructure.As an organization dedicated to empowering Hispanic-owned businesses, the USHBC has long held that overly restrictive regulations pose significant risk to small businesses, many of whom rely on broadband networks for their operations and growth. The proposed reclassification would have subjected internet providers to outdated, telephone-era regulations, creating unnecessary red tape, raising costs, and hindering broadband expansion–especially in underserved areas. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“This court decision is a victory for small businesses and rural communities alike. Burdening broadband providers with unnecessary regulations would have slowed down the rollout of critical infrastructure and hampered the innovation that small businesses depend on to thrive in the digital economy.”Javier continued by saying:“We urge policymakers to prioritize practical, forward-looking solutions to close the digital divide and support entrepreneurs. As we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic, America’s light-touch regulatory framework enabled broadband networks to power remote work, education, and telehealth seamlessly, proving the resilience and strength of our system compared to over-regulated markets abroad.”The USHBC will continue advocating for policies that foster innovation, expand broadband access, and empower Hispanic-owned businesses to compete in a rapidly evolving economy.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.