VARStreet Introduces Proposal Builder Functionality to Extend its Quoting Application

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based business management software for value added resellers (VARs) in the IT and office supplies industry, announced the release of its ‘Proposal Builder’ functionality which is an extension of its popular quoting module. This addition allows VARs to quickly and efficiently create tailored proposals to meet their end customers' unique requirements improving both the speed and quality of the sales process.In today’s competitive landscape, VARs are constantly seeking ways to differentiate themselves. With VARStreet’s new Proposal Builder, users can now produce highly detailed, customized, and visually compelling proposals that showcase their value proposition in a clear and engaging manner.Key Benefits and Features:1) Template Library: VARs can save time by using pre-designed templates that cater to different types of proposals, such as RFPs, product demonstrations, and service agreements. VAR Sales representatives can create their own customized templates as well.2) Document Repository: VARS can add their documents like company profile, Company history, Financial capabilities, etc. in the document repository within the application. These can then be used in proposal templates or actual proposals.3) Rich Media Integration: Users can enhance proposals by embedding images, videos, and other multimedia elements, creating a more engaging customer experience.4) Brand Consistency: The Proposal Builder supports the inclusion of company logos, brand colors, and design elements, ensuring that every proposal aligns with the VAR’s corporate identity.5) Directly pulls data data from VARStreet Quoting Module: Proposal utility is an extension of VARStreet quoting module and hence all the information like products, pricing, customers, etc. are pulled directly from that.6) Collaboration Tools: Teams can collaborate on proposals in real time, making it easier to gather input from multiple stakeholders and finalize documents quickly.7) Approval Workflow: Built-in approval processes help ensure proposals meet internal requirements before being sent to customers.This enhancement of VARStreet’s native quoting software into a more advanced proposal builder will greatly benefit VARs by eliminating the need for third-party tools when creating large proposals. Now, they can manage both quotes and proposals seamlessly within VARStreet.“Today’s value-added resellers need to communicate not just what they sell, but how they add value,” said Shiv Agarwal, Sales and Marketing Director at VARStreet Inc. “Our proposal builder addresses this need by allowing VARs to craft customized, client-focused proposals that convey their service expertise along with product details.”VARStreet’s new Proposal Builder is currently in Beta Phase and is being selectively released to a few customers. A full roll out is expected in the second quarter of 2025.About VARStreet Inc.VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of advanced B2B, B2G, and B2C sales quoting and eCommerce solutions for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. The platform is also used by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.Backed by over $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, with a subsidiary in Pune, India. Launched in 1999, the VARStreet platform continues to evolve, adapting to the changing needs of the market and its customers.

