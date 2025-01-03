Department of Health warns West Virginians of Serious Health Risks From Freezing Temperatures

The West Virginia Department of Health is urging residents to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures over the coming days. Prolonged exposure to the cold can lead to serious health issues, including hypothermia and frostbite, which can result in severe injury or even death.

“It’s essential that all West Virginians take the necessary precautions to stay safe during this period of freezing temperatures,” said Dr. Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP, Secretary of the Department of Health. “Temperatures this low, combined with wind chill, can cause frostbite in less than 30 minutes. Protecting yourself, your family, and even pets is vital during these extreme conditions.”

Hypothermia can occur when the body’s temperature falls below 95°F. Warning signs include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, confusion, and drowsiness. Children should avoid playing outdoors in such conditions, and pets should be brought inside to ensure their safety. Frostbite primarily affects extremities like fingers, toes, earlobes, and the tip of the nose. Protective clothing, including hats, gloves, and insulated footwear, is crucial for prevention.

Residents without adequate heating sources are encouraged to contact their local Emergency Manager or health department for information on the nearest shelter or warming station. “Stay safe, stay warm, and check on your neighbors during this extreme weather event,” added Dr. Young. To assist residents, communities have opened warming shelters. Local emergency managers and community groups are working to report open shelters to West Virginia 211. Those in need of assistance should visit wv211.org or call 211 for information on nearby shelters and resources.

Space heaters are a popular way to stay warm during cold weather, but they come with risks if not used correctly. To minimize hazards, keep space heaters at least three feet away from flammable items like furniture, bedding, or curtains. Never leave a space heater unattended while it is running, and always turn it off when leaving the room or going to sleep. Plug space heaters directly into wall outlets rather than extension cords or power strips to prevent overheating and fire risks. For gas-powered heaters, ensure proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide buildup.

Improper use of space heaters can lead to fire hazards, carbon monoxide poisoning, and electrical overload. Space heaters are a leading cause of house fires during the winter, and plugging a heater into an extension cord or power strip increases the risk of electrical fires. Fuel-burning heaters can also produce dangerous carbon monoxide levels if ventilation is inadequate.

To stay warm and safe, layer clothing and use blankets to retain body heat. Limit outdoor activities, and cover exposed skin when going outside. Monitor updates from local authorities and prepare emergency supplies, including food, water, and flashlights, in case of power outages. For more information on staying safe in extreme cold, visit Winter Weather: Before, During, and After | Winter Weather | CDC.



