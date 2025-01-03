UM Open Day to be held in both Macao and Hengqin on 12 January

MACAU, January 3 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold the ‘Connecting Macao and Hengqin—UM Open Day 2025’ on 12 January (Sunday), from 11:00am to 5:00pm. Both the UM campus and the Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute will be open to the public. Visitors from Macao and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area are welcome to visit and participate in a variety of activities to explore UM’s latest developments and achievements, and to experience its diverse campus culture.

Held once a year, the UM Open Day provides an excellent opportunity for the public to gain a comprehensive understanding of the university’s academic programmes, education model, and learning environment. UM is the first university in Macao to extend its teaching and research activities to the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. This year’s UM Open Day will continue to be held in both Macao and Hengqin to showcase the latest developments in the integrated development between the two places. Following the opening ceremony at 11:00am at the Library Plaza on the UM campus, more than 200 engaging activities will take place throughout the day. In addition to accessing admission and programme information and interacting with UM faculty and students, visitors can experience the sports facilities on the UM campus, enjoy cultural performances, participate in various interactive booth games, science experiments and workshops, and attend academic and science talks on cutting-edge topics. They can also join the ‘A Day at UM’ campus tour and the ‘Residential College Rewarding Tour’ to get a glimpse of the learning and living environment at UM. Additionally, visitors can enter the lucky draw for a chance to win an action camera by collecting all the stamps via the WeChat mini programme available on site. The activities throughout the Open Day will be livestreamed, especially for those unable to join the event in person. All are welcome to watch the live stream for information on admissions and academic programmes.

A number of restaurants and shops on the UM campus will offer special discounts on the Open Day. Visitors can reach the UM campus by taxi or bus (No. 71 and 73 from the Macao Peninsula, No. 72 and 701X from Taipa). Visitor car parks are also available on the UM campus. In addition, the Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute in Hengqin will be open on the Open Day, offering admission talks, research seminars, alumni sharing sessions, guided tours, and booth games.

For more information, please visit the UM website, or follow UM’s official WeChat account ‘UMacau1981’ and Facebook page ‘University of Macau’. For enquiries, please contact the UM Communications Office at 8822 8400 or email info@um.edu.mo.

UM is a comprehensive research-oriented public university of international standing, known for its multicultural environment, its whole-person education model underpinned by faculties and residential colleges, and its international education setup. The university attracts students from around the world and brings together outstanding teaching and research staff from home and abroad. UM’s teaching and research quality continues to improve, and it is ranked 180th in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 and 245th in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2025. The university is among the top 1% in 15 fields in the Essential Science Indicators (ESI) database.

UM currently offers over 100 bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programmes across various fields, including literature, languages, business administration, marketing, accounting, finance, international integrated resort management, science, education, biomedical sciences, law, history, economics, psychology, sociology, communication, engineering, computer science, and Chinese medicinal science. The application deadlines for bachelor’s programmes (admission examination) and postgraduate programmes are 16 January 2025 and 14 March 2025 respectively. For more information on admissions and applications, please visit the ‘Study@UM’ webpage: https://www.um.edu.mo/study/.