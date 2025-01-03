Health on 2025 new year babies

The Department of Health is pleased to announce that the country`s public health facilities have recorded a total number of 1448 births on the first day of the year 2025. This is a decline compared to 1703 deliveries recorded last year this time.

Though the number of teen mothers has also decreased from 190 recorded last year to just over 80 recorded this year, the Department calls upon all sectors of society, especially families to join hands with government and other non-governmental organisations to address the scourge of teenage pregnancy.

Teenage pregnancy often leads to irregular school attendance, poor performance and ultimately school dropout, especially for mothers who lack family support structures to take care of the babies when the mothers go to school. The Department of Health, working together with sister Departments of Social Development and Basic Education will continue to support all mothers through existing programmes to ensure their babies survive and thrive.

Breakdown of births per province

Province: Easten Cape

Boy child: 106

Girl Child: 113

Total: 219

Province: Gauteng

Boy child: 195

Girl Child: 192

Total: 387

Province: Free State

Boy child: 33

Girl Child: 52

Total: 85

Province: Limpopo

Boy child: 104

Girl Child: 87

Total: 191

Province: KwaZulu-Natal

Boy child: 72

Girl Child: 113

Total: 185

Province: Mpumalanga

Boy child: 78

Girl Child: 76

Total: 154

Province: North West

Boy child: 49

Girl Child: 40

Total: 89

Province: Northern Cape

Boy child: 18

Girl Child: 19

Total: 37

Province: Western Cape

Boy child: 58

Girl Child: 43

Total: 101

