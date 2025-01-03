Health on 2025 new year babies
The Department of Health is pleased to announce that the country`s public health facilities have recorded a total number of 1448 births on the first day of the year 2025. This is a decline compared to 1703 deliveries recorded last year this time.
Though the number of teen mothers has also decreased from 190 recorded last year to just over 80 recorded this year, the Department calls upon all sectors of society, especially families to join hands with government and other non-governmental organisations to address the scourge of teenage pregnancy.
Teenage pregnancy often leads to irregular school attendance, poor performance and ultimately school dropout, especially for mothers who lack family support structures to take care of the babies when the mothers go to school. The Department of Health, working together with sister Departments of Social Development and Basic Education will continue to support all mothers through existing programmes to ensure their babies survive and thrive.
Breakdown of births per province
Province: Easten Cape
Boy child: 106
Girl Child: 113
Total: 219
Province: Gauteng
Boy child: 195
Girl Child: 192
Total: 387
Province: Free State
Boy child: 33
Girl Child: 52
Total: 85
Province: Limpopo
Boy child: 104
Girl Child: 87
Total: 191
Province: KwaZulu-Natal
Boy child: 72
Girl Child: 113
Total: 185
Province: Mpumalanga
Boy child: 78
Girl Child: 76
Total: 154
Province: North West
Boy child: 49
Girl Child: 40
Total: 89
Province: Northern Cape
Boy child: 18
Girl Child: 19
Total: 37
Province: Western Cape
Boy child: 58
Girl Child: 43
Total: 101
For more information and media enquiries, please contact:
Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 072 432 3792
E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za
Mr Sello Lediga
Spokesperson for Minister of Health
Cell: 082 353 9859
E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za
