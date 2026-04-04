North West Provincial government reaffirms its support to traditional leaders as a drive for rural development

The North West Provincial Government has reiterated its dedication to bolstering traditional leadership's position and recognising this role as a central pillar of governance, land stewardship and socio-economic development.

This follows pronouncements made by North West Premier, Lazarus Mokgosi during the official opening of the Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders for the 2026/2027 term, held at the Lowe Chambers in Mahikeng.

The prestigious ceremony, presided over by Chairperson Kgosi Thari Maotwe, brought together Members of the Executive Council, traditional leaders, mayors, and other key stakeholders, marking a significant moment in the province’s governance calendar.

Delivering the keynote address, Premier Mokgosi emphasised the importance of traditional leadership in shaping the province’s developmental agenda.

“We are deliberately repositioning traditional institutions from being peripheral stakeholders to becoming primary partners in economic transformation, investment facilitation, and sustainable development. Our traditional leaders remain enablers of our socio-economic trajectory, particularly as custodians of our land,” said Premier Mokgosi.

The Premier announced bold interventions aimed at unlocking the economic potential of land under traditional authorities. They include the transfer of qualifying properties from the North West Development Corporation (NWDC) to traditional leaders.

“For a prolonged period, NWDC has held assets located on land under the jurisdiction of traditional leaders, without these assets generating meaningful economic returns for the rightful landowners. This intervention is aimed at restoring control, ownership, and economic dignity to traditional communities. We will also ensure that these properties are not merely transferred but are actively revitalized through structured investment facilitation,” he said.

Premier Mokgosi also announced initiatives to ensure that communities directly benefit from provincial resources. These include the commercialisation of provincial parks, where traditional authorities and communities will participate as equity partners.

“This approach represents a shift from exclusionary conservation models to one that recognises communities as co-owners and beneficiaries,” he said.

Over R90 million has been allocated for the refurbishment of traditional council offices and chambers, while additional investments will go towards tools of trade, including vehicles, laptops, and mobile devices. Traditional councils were encouraged to utilise their monthly allocation of R100 000 effectively to strengthen administrative capacity and service delivery.

Addressing key challenges affecting rural communities, the Premier highlighted the government's focus on improving road infrastructure, water provision, housing, and agricultural development. He believes the upgraded road network will enhance access to essential services such as clinics, schools, and community facilities, while also creating over 3 000 job opportunities through labour-intensive methods.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Premier

Sello Tatai

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

Provincial Head of Communication

Brian Setswambung

Cell: 076 012 4501

Spokesperson to the MEC

Lerato Gambu

Cell: 076 322 1165

Acting Director Communications

Thebeetsile Keameditse

Cell: 079 888 7564

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